Siberian explosion 1908: Explosion caused by an asteroid near Tunguska in Siberia Russia 1908: meteor explosion in Siberia

An explosion on the shores of the Tunguska event in a remote region of western Siberia devastated the entire forest. It was June 30, 1908. The peculiarity was that there was no pit here, which has been a headache for explosive scientists for decades. Now Daniil Khrennikov and his colleagues at Siberian Federal University have presented a model that can prove how the explosion took place. Khrennikov and his team explain the reason behind this, an asteroid that made landfall and died. It entered Earth’s atmosphere at a very low angle and then went into space.

The forest has been washed away

The team says, “We believe the Tunguska event was caused by an iron asteroid hitting Earth’s atmosphere.” If this had happened, then the earth survived the event of a great disaster. It is still believed that the explosion may have been caused by an icy object resembling a comet. The ice melted and evaporated into the air and there was no collision with the ground. As a result, the forest flew away without touching the ground. However, eyewitnesses say that at that point it felt like the sky had split in two. There was a terrible explosion and caught fire.

what would happen …

Khrennikov and his colleagues observed simulations involving meteorites made up of rocks, metal and ice. It has been shown to travel through the atmosphere at a speed of 12 miles per second. Meteorites enter the atmosphere at a speed of at least 11 km per second. They are hot from the friction. In such a situation where the iron evaporates at 3000 ° C, the water at 100 ° C. In such a situation, the icy meteorite would have been less likely to last that long and it could not have traveled more than 186 miles . At the same time, evidence from the Tunguska event revealed that the object that caused it must have been 435 miles into the atmosphere.

Report

Khrennikov and his team say the explosion may have been caused by an iron meteorite the size of a football stadium. It must have crossed the upper atmosphere, returned to the solar system after warming up quickly. Its shock wave knocked down trees. The blown iron must have fallen to form dust which could not be separately identified on the floor. Therefore, no trace of asteroids was found. Interestingly, dust was also seen over Europe after the incident. If this team idea is correct, then on this day Earth escaped great disaster. An asteroid 200 meters wide is said to have destroyed Siberia and formed a 3 km crater. It could have impacted the biosphere, causing a crisis on civilization.