Sickness leaves have decreased by 11% since the start of the Covid-19 thanks to teleworking

The pandemic derived from the new SARS-CoV-2 virus has made us, over the past year, familiarize ourselves with a form of work virtually unknown and totally unusual so far: teleworking.

Adding more and more followers every day, this is a new modality with remote working as a starting point, as well as features as characteristic as the flexible organization of work or the continuous use of resources. electronic through software that allows remote communication of employees through the Internet.

All this has changed the way Spaniards approach the world of work, one of its direct consequences being the decrease in work stoppages in companies that have implemented teleworking, as the latest research carried out by. Jobatus.es.

Concretely in figures, and according to the data provided, we see that 29% of people who have the obligation to physically go to their post have requested at least one leave during the past year, against 18% of teleworkers who have requested to avail themselves of this right. On average, 11% difference.

Among the most common causes, at the top of the list is having contracted Covid or having to stay in quarantine due to close contact with an infected person, followed by family responsibilities derived from restrictions – basically, taking into account burden on others such as children and the elderly – or psychological illnesses such as depression or anxiety related to the current situation.

In addition, we also observe a change in the duration of these leaves, which tends to be shorter in the group of teleworkers, with an average duration of 22 days, while among non-teleworkers they amount to 43.2 days.

These data prompted Jobatus.es to conduct a survey of the first mentioned population group – those who work remotely – to clarify the possible reasons that lead them to request less leave and the need for it to last less. .

Among their responses, the convenience of teleworking (89%) and conciliation stand out – exhibited in the ease of being able to take care of dependents personally without having to take time off work obligations or look for third parties to help them. care for them (52%) – although the majority of respondents (74%) indicated that teleworking allows them to achieve their goals despite discomfort or minor illnesses, such as throat infections or intestines for which, under normal circumstances, removal will be requested.

