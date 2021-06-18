Side Effects of Covid-19 Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Do Not Affect Male Fertility, Study Finds: Pfizer and Moderna Kovid Vaccine Has No Negative Effect on Male Fertility

Strong points:

Different rumors in many countries regarding the vaccine against the corona virus: In Britain and the United States, the claim of negative effect on fertility of the Kovid vaccine, study scientists found no effect Washington vaccine negative

A new study has ended rumors of fertility damage from the corona virus vaccine. In fact, in many countries around the world, including America and Britain, Pfizer and Moderna’s Kovid vaccine has been claimed to reduce the ability to produce children. After which a recent study found that even after two doses of the vaccine in humans, their semen levels were not affected.

Study carried out on 45 people

The study, published Thursday in the journal JAMA, looked at 45 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 50 who had received the Kovid-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. In this study, the participants were screened in advance and it was also found that they had not had any fertility issues in the past.

No difference in semen samples

This did not include people who had or had symptoms of Kovid-19 until 90 days ago. In this case, semen samples were taken before the men received their first dose of the vaccine and samples were taken approximately 70 days after the second dose.

people hesitant to get vaccinated

Qualified experts examine sperm on various parameters according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization. One of the study’s authors, a study from the University of Miami in the United States, said that one of the reasons people are reluctant to get vaccinated is the perception of negative effects on their body. fertility.