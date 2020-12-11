Sierra Nevada and Catalan resorts start the snow season next week

Posted: Friday December 11 2020 11:28 AM

Light at the end of the tunnel for the ski resorts. Catalan stations have agreed to open this Monday and the Sierra Nevada de Granada will do so this Friday 18, after the Junta de Andalucía relaxed the measures against the coronavirus.

The Catalan ski sector has decided to open jointly this Monday, December 14 and has received authorization from the Generalitat. In a press release, the association that brings them together, ACEM, announced a gradual opening with a limitation on the sale of passes to avoid crowds. The acquisition will be done exclusively online.

In Andalusia, the president of the board, Juanma Moreno, has announced the new opening date of the winter season in Sierra Nevada: December 18, next Friday, as part of the de-escalation in the Community.

The start of the season was scheduled for November 28, but state-owned Cetursa, which operates the resort, has delayed the opening. All facilities are overhauled and snow depths on the track of up to one meter are achieved in the highest areas.

The Sierra Nevada will be open to the public from December 18 “with the capacity, schedule and protocols established in ski and mountain resorts that we have agreed upon,” according to Moreno.

Late opening of the season

The December bridge has passed and with it two storms that left a lot of snow on the peninsula and a bitter taste in the mouths of ski resorts, which could not take advantage of a key date in their affairs and which still do not know when to open due to mobility restrictions derived from the pandemic and pressures from other European locations.

The celebrations of the Constitution usually mark the start of the snow season, a sector which in Spain generates more than 3,100 direct jobs. The last one ended with precipitation due to the coronavirus, our country welcomed 4.8 million skiers and the resorts received 118.8 million euros, barely three less than the previous one, according to data from the Spanish Association of Ski Resorts. and Mountain (Atudem).

The authorities are not so much concerned with the performance of sport, in the open air, as with its social component. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, declared in “ARV” that he considered it necessary to take measures “in relation to all the activities that are around skiing and also to the mobility that this can entail.

Winter athletes ask that these stations be opened in order to be able to practice their specialties. This is what the president of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation, May Peus, asked the government in an open letter: “Health is and must be a priority, but it is logical to think that the sports of snow, organized in an orderly manner and with all health guarantees, they can also be a means of containing the pandemic “.

In Europe, caution prevails. This is precisely what the European Commission has called for to prevent a rebound in business. It also calls for coordination between member countries, although these decisions are the responsibility of each state. France, Germany, Italy and Andorra are pushing to keep them closed.