Sikh dead in Fedex shooting: gunman killed 8 in US, 4 dead, India expressed sorrow

Indianapolis

A gunman killed eight people and injured several people in a late night shooting outside a FedEx center near the Indianapolis airport in the United States. 4 Members of the Sikh community were among those killed. Police said the attacker subsequently shot himself and died. This is the latest incident of mass shootings in the United States after remaining somewhat calm during the global pandemic. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar expressed sorrow over the incident.

According to police, 4 people from the Sikh community were killed in the shooting. These include three women and a man. Local businessman Gurinder Singh Khalsa provided information on the matter. The Indians killed could not be identified but a law student of Indian origin said his grandmother Amarjeet Kaur Johal was killed in the shooting.

Five people were admitted to hospital after the shootings on Thursday night. Police spokeswoman Jenny Cook said the condition of one was critical. Two other people were released on site after the treatment. FedEx reported that the deaths included company employees. An eyewitness said he was working inside the building when he heard the sound of several bullets firing one after another.

Levi Miller told WTHR TV, “I saw a man with a gun in his hand and he opened fire and spoke something.” He said, “I sat down so he couldn’t see me because I thought he would shoot me if I saw him.” Earlier last month, eight people were shot dead at Atlanta-area massage centers and 10 were killed in a Colorado supermarket shootout.

This is the third shooting incident in Indianapolis this year alone. Five people, including a pregnant woman, died in January and a man is accused of killing three adults and a child and abducting a girl during a home debate in March. Police have not yet been able to identify the perpetrator or reveal whether he was an employee of the center. He said “a preliminary investigation based on on-the-spot evidence” suggests the attacker committed suicide.

“We are trying to find out the exact cause of this incident,” Cook said. Craig McCart, of the Indianapolis Police Department, told NBC Today on Friday that police still know little. Chris Bavender, a spokesperson for the FBI office in Indianapolis, said they were assisting police with the investigation. Family members of some of the employees gathered at a nearby hotel and stayed for hours at them. to know, while some parents said they had not obtained any information about their loved ones for several hours.

Indianapolis Mayor Jog Hogsett regretted that the city had “suffered another horrific incident of mass shootings, an act of violence that killed eight of our neighbors.” Gov. Eric Holcomb said: “In times like this, words like justice and heartbreak are toned down.” He ordered the flags to be bowed in half on April 20. The White House said President Joe Biden would receive details of the shooting incident and that advisers are in contact with the city’s mayor and law enforcement officials.

Parminder Singh, a person of Indian descent, told WTTV that her niece was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car when the shooting started. He said he was shot in the left hand and was still in the hospital and was fine. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar expressed sorrow over the shooting incident and said members of the Sikh community were among those killed. He said the Indian Consulate in Chicago was in touch with everyone. All possible assistance will be provided to all victims.