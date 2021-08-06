Sikh flag of the Afghan Taliban: the Taliban withdraw the religious flag in Afghanistan Gurdwara

Kabul

The Taliban, who are extending their foothold in Afghanistan, can claim to have relaxed their radical policies, their actions tell a different story. In the latest attack, Taliban fighters removed the Nishan Sahib, a religious flag from the roof of holy Gurdwara Thal Sahib in Paktia province. The Taliban are moving around the region causing havoc but have denied the allegation of deportation of Nishan Sahib.

The Taliban have withdrawn their flag

Located in Chamkni, Paktia, this Gurdwara has great importance in the Sikh community. Sri Guru Nanak Dev also visited this historic gurudwara. Reports say the Nishan Sahib on his roof was kidnapped by the Taliban. However, the organization denied the allegation. The Taliban have been accused of insulting other religions by following the line of Islamic fundamentalism, but the organization recently claimed to convert.

There is terror in the area

Atrocities against Afghan Sikh and Hindu minorities continued in the war-torn areas of Afghanistan for decades. In particular, the Paktia region had been a stronghold of the Mujahedin and Taliban / Haqqani groups since the 1980s. The terror of the Taliban was such that the Afghan government had no interference here.

advance to pakistan

Nidan Singh Sachdev was only kidnapped by last year. He had reached the Gurudwara for service before the month of Sawan. He was then released. The Taliban orgy has grown since the departure of the US military. According to media reports, Taliban fighters demolished 11 towers of the state-run Salaam telecommunications network in Paktia. The technical equipment installed here was also confiscated.