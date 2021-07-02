LETTER SIZE

Silvia Galn, new project manager for the core area of ​​Fundacin Randstad

In her new position, Silvia will be in charge of developing business opportunities and raising funds; design and implementation of social responsibility projects for large companies

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 02 July 2021



The Randstad Foundation, an entity created by Randstad in 2004 to ensure equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities through awareness raising, training and transition to employment, has appointed Silvia Galn, director of projects for the central area.

In her new position, Silvia will be in charge of developing business opportunities and raising funds; design and execution of social responsibility projects for large companies, which aim to achieve equal employment opportunities for groups at risk of exclusion in the geographic area under their responsibility.

A graduate in psychology from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Silvia Galn has more than 20 years of experience in the human resources sector. Over the past 10 years, Silvia has worked with the Disabled People’s Group of Grupo Envera where she has held various positions such as Head of Sales, Head of Outsourcing Services and Professional Integration Consultant. Previously, he held various positions in other companies such as Fundacin ICH, Alexander Hughes or SeurGeopost.

