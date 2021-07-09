Silvia Gil, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Civil Guard, shares good practices on equality

LETTER SIZE

From the Armed Forces Institute to companies: Silvia Gil, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Civil Guard, shares good practices in terms of equality

Silvia Gil, lieutenant-colonel and head of the command of Teruel, was the first woman to obtain a command in the history of the Civil Guard and was the promoter of the Equality Plan in this public security body. This action is part of the policy of “leaving a positive footprint” focused on people and aims to promote equity between men and women.



The lieutenant colonel and command chief of the Civil Guard of Teruel, Silvia Gil, paid a visit to the headquarters of Grefusa with the aim of sharing the good practices included in the Plan for Gender Equality which has already formed more than 1,000 officers of the Institute army, of which Silvia has been the promoter since its creation.

Expert and reference in gender perspective studies and prevention of gender-based violence, Silvia Gil’s invitation aims to promote female leadership and the promotion of women within the company. Silvia Gil is a professional with a long career and extensive national and international experience, having recently collaborated with the Burkina Faso gendarmerie in the fight against terrorism, as an observer of the peace process between the Colombian government and the FARC and with international missions. in Gaza and the West Bank among other destinations. In addition to being the first woman to obtain the command of the Civil Guard, she was recognized by the Association of Entrepreneurs and Professionals of Valencia with the EVAP 2021 diversity award.

This action is in line with the policy of “Leaving a positive footprint” centered on people and aims to share good practices in terms of diversity and inclusion to promote the plan for equality, reconciliation and prevention of psychosocial risks. . In this sense, the company has an equality plan that promotes gender equity and commits to measures facilitating reconciliation.

“As a socially responsible and committed company, we work daily in all areas to advance in terms of equal opportunities between men and women, creating fair environments and without discrimination. We also believe that we have a lot of talent within our team of women and through the search and promotion of such female references like Silvia Gil we seek to give more visibility and promote their leadership ”, declares Bernardo Gregori, Director of Risks, Compliance. , RSE and RRII. “As a company, we are very aware of the world we want to bequeath to our children, which is why we aspire to” leave a positive mark “, the” grefuvalor “by which we articulate our entire sustainable development policy and on which we focus the environment, the consumer, the people and the community ”.

