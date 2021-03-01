Simón qualifies his remarks on 8M and asks “to avoid any situation in which the measures cannot be observed”

Posted: Monday March 1, 2021 7:40 PM

Fernando Simón qualifies his remarks on the demonstrations for 8M, after having affirmed during his last appearance, last Thursday, that “it is not the same thing to be under a stage of the Holy Week” as “in a demonstration where people can disperse and there can be distances. “

On Monday, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) clarified his remarks. “I must have expressed myself very badly,” he admitted to reporters, declaring that “whenever we can avoid a situation in which these transmission control measures cannot be observed, they must be observed. avoided, whether it be one situation or another. “.

Simón stressed that “we are in a situation which is still not at all good”, alluding to the data of the pandemic of a year ago, which he compared to the current incidence: in this sense , he indicated that last year for these dates were reported “between 50 and 100 cases per day” and the cumulative incidence varied “between 0.5 and 0.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”, while he there were only 10 people with coronavirus in ICUs across the country. To date, he added, the incidence is 175.6, while the intensive care occupancy is nearly 3,000 people admitted.

“Last Thursday, with my words, I tried to distance myself from concrete milestones that allow us to relax the conditions,” said Simón, who stressed that “it is not a question of whether there is a demonstration, if there is a holiday., Holy Week, whether in San José, whatever, whether things can be done or not. Things can be done when the epidemiological situation is correct “, a he said.

“Whether the distances have to be maintained does not depend on whether or not there is a party, they must always be maintained and all situations which do not allow these conditions of safety to be guaranteed must be avoided”, Simón insisted. “Whenever we can avoid any situation in which these transmission control measures cannot be observed, they must be avoided, be it one situation or another,” he said. insisted, noting however that “in all situations, they cannot be observed control measures in the same way. ”

“It does not matter if they allow us to organize a celebration or a demonstration,” he said, stressing that “the safety distances, control and precautionary measures must always be maintained”. “I don’t usually see myself on TV but that day I saw myself and was struck by how poorly I expressed myself, I’m sorry,” he concluded.