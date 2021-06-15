Simón worried about the relaxation of measures

Posted: Monday June 14 2021 20:47

Young people, not yet vaccinated, are not immune to the coronavirus, and although this is less likely, they can also suffer from complications when infected and end up “hospitalized, in intensive care, or even die”. This is what Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, wanted to recall.

“The elderly will forgive me, because it’s hard to say, but it’s not the same for a 95 year old man to die as it is for a 20 year old. And we are still in this situation of decreasing risk. , but the probability exists and that is why we must hold out a little longer, “the spokesperson for Health also insisted in his message. Thus, he asked that, until the immunity arrives, control measures are observed to avoid higher incidents.

The expert acknowledged that the cumulative incidence of cases in our country (which amounts to 104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday) is decreasing “very slowly” because among the youngest, it has stagnated or even increased over time. as certain measures relax. Although at a general level, the situation of these groups does not imply an overall increase, it prevents the overall decline from being more rapid.

In addition, Simón attributed the slow improvement in the epidemiological situation to the end of year celebrations or weekends, where more mobility and social contact occurs. The spokesperson for Health considered that this relaxation of the measures is “understandable”, but the judge “probably excessive”,