“Since you love her so much, that you listen to yourself, or the clamor of the street”

Update: Sunday, June 13, 2021 1:27 PM

Posted: 13.06.2021 13:25

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, said that Colón’s demonstration against the pardons of the trial “reflects the feeling of a good part of Spanish society” that “it” should make Pedro Sánchez think. ” This is what he told LaSexta from Colón, where he asked the Prime Minister to “listen to himself”.

“Lately, there have been videos where he defines himself politically against pardons, where he says he is very angry with the pardons the PSOE had granted. As he likes it so much, let him listen to himself.” , affirmed the mayor of Madrid, who declared that, if he does not do so, “listen to the clamors of the streets and understand that coexistence cannot begin with the recognition of those who have dealt a blow to democracy and committed very serious crimes “.

Regarding those who called them “populists” for collecting signatures against pardons, Martínez-Almeida said: “Are we populists because we listen to the demands of society? Politicians must be in contact with the street. one of the problems politicians have with society is that they think we are not listening to them and that we are not with them. Therefore, being in the streets with them is not populism, it is good politics.