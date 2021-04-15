Singapore: Singapore National Parks Council officer arrested for taking upskirt photos: Singapore officer arrested for taking photos of upskirt women

Strong points:

Singapore police arrested a policeman for taking indecent photos of women, retrieving upskirt photos of hundreds of women taken from the accused’s cell phone between 2015 and 2019. Fines are also possible

A Singapore government official has been accused of taking obscene upskirt photos of hundreds of women from mobiles. This officer works at the National Parks Board (NParks) of Singapore. Pornographic photographs of the skirts of women and girls were also recovered from the cell phone of the accused officer. The accused is currently released from prison on bail of Rs 15 lakh.

Took pictures under the skirts of hundreds of women

The arrested policeman was identified as 48-year-old Lee Choon Fing. The accused worked as a manager at Bloom Park for the National Parks Board. This organization works to promote horticulture throughout the country. It was here that the accused began to take pictures under the skirt. After which, he also took indecent photos of women outside.

The execution took place between 2015 and 2019

According to the police indictment sheet, Lee Choon Fing used his phone to take indecent photos of several women between 2015 and 2019. The victims included women working in the nursery, as well as women traveling on the train and schoolgirls. Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Singapore has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other crimes.

Police laid 11 different charges

The accused officer was charged with nine counts of insulting women. Apart from this, there have also been cases of fraud and corruption against him. Li Choon Fing is alleged to have taken a $ 10,000 bribe from a vendor in February last year. The bribe seller was supposed to provide 10,000 plants to Anparks, but after the bribe was given he only gave 5,000 plants.

Teacher made skirt porn videos of 160 college girls, now in jail

If he is proven guilty, there will be a long imprisonment

The next hearing in this case is said to be on May 25. If the accused is found guilty of aggravated bribery, he can face up to seven years in prison, or a fine of up to $ 100,000, or both. In addition, if convicted of fraud, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine. If convicted of taking photos upskirt, he faces up to a year in prison, or a fine, or both for each charge.