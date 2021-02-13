Singer fined by German court: Singer fined by German court for his four-year-old son Stage performance: 4-year-old in Germany sang on stage, his father fined for child labor

Strong points:

In Germany, a 4-year-old child sang a song on stage, the court fined the father.

In Germany, the singer’s father lost his four-year-old son in a concert. A local court in this case fined three thousand euros (about 2 lakh 64 thousand rupees), accusing the father of causing child labor. The father of this young child is a famous German folk singer, who also attends live concerts in addition to stage performances. Germany has very strict laws for children between 3 and 6 years old.

The child was on stage for half an hour during the concert

Her four-year-old son William, along with 39-year-old folk singer Angelo Kelly performed the song Wat a Wonderful World on stage at a concert in 2019. William is the youngest of Kelly’s five children. According to the DPA news agency, the court said that during this performance, William stayed on stage for half an hour and played the instrument together, singing the song and reciting his song.

Singing a child under 6 falls under the category of child labor in Germany

It falls under the category of work under the German Young Workers Protection Act. After which popular singer Kelly wrote on his Facebook page that he would appeal the verdict. However, they are less likely to obtain redress from the aforementioned tribunal. Because children as young as 6 years old cannot participate in the concert without written permission.

This is the German law on small children

Significantly, under German law, children between the ages of three and six can participate in a two-hour musical performance a day between eight in the morning and five in the evening, but this requires official permission. According to DPA News, officials said William was on stage at 8:20 p.m. Kelly’s attorney Julian Ackerman has expressed outrage at the court ruling, saying being on stage for a while in the presence of his parents at a concert cannot qualify as work children.