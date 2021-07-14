Single dose efficacy of sputnik v covid vaccine: single dose of sputnik v highly effective in combating coronavirus: study – single dose of “sputnikavi” leads to more disease resistance studies

Strong points:

Single Dose of Sputnik-V May Boost Crown Immunity SARS-CoV-2 virus is the cause of Kovid-19 and Sputnik V is effective in boosting immunity 92 percent from two doses of “Sputnik -V “

A single dose of the “Sputnik-V” coronavirus vaccine can create greater immunity against SARS-CoV-2. This was revealed in a study. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Earlier in one study, two doses of “Sputnik-V” created 92% immunity against Kovid-19. ‘Sputnik-V’ is produced by combining two ‘adenoviruses’.

These are viruses that cause a variety of illnesses, including colds, fever, and sore throat. A new study, published Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, investigated whether a single dose of the vaccine may have more public health benefits than two doses, allowing a larger population to be treated as quickly as possible. .

Need to compile immunity data

Andrea Gamarnik of the Fundación Instituto Leloir-Coniquet in Buenos Aires, Argentina, lead author of the study, said: “Due to the limited vaccine supply and the uneven distribution of vaccines in many parts of the world, health authorities must adapt vaccination strategies. there is an urgent need to compile vaccine immunity data for this purpose.

“The peer-reviewed data that we present provides information to guide public health decisions in the current global health emergency,” he said. In the new study, researchers compared the immunity to SARS-CoV-2 of a single dose of “Sputnik-V” and two doses of “Sputnik-V” on 289 health workers.

90% evidence of neutralization of “antibodies”

After the first dose, 94% of these participants developed ‘immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies’ against the virus and 90% showed evidence of neutralizing ‘antibodies’, which affect the ability of the virus to infect cells. . Research found that participants who were previously infected had significantly higher levels of IgG and “neutralizing antibodies” after a single dose than those who did not acquire the infection.

At the same time, the second dose did not increase the production of neutralizing antibodies in people already infected. He said high levels of immunity after a dose to these people suggest a delayed administration of the second dose, so that more people can get vaccinated as soon as possible.