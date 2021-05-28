Single-injection Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine approved in Britain: Single-injection Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine approved in Britain

London

British regulators on Friday approved another coronavirus vaccine for use in the country. The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency said the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson met “expected standards of safety, quality and efficacy.”

After obtaining approval for the use of this vaccine, the number of such vaccines in the country increased to four, which have been approved. Previously, two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the universities of Oxford and Moderna were approved.

The regulator said the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Jensen was found to be 67% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in preventing serious illness or hospitalization. It can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 ° C. This makes the vaccine “ideal for distribution to care units and other locations,” the regulator said.

Britain has rapidly introduced vaccines since December. About 58 percent of the population received at least one dose and about 35 percent received two. The UK has seen a slight increase in the number of new cases of the virus in recent days, which is believed to be more contagious than the first types of virus.

