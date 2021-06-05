Sinovac coronavirus vaccine: WHO approves Chinese Sinovac for children ages 3 to 17 – which approves Chinese Sinovac for emergency use for children ages 3 to 17

Beijing

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially approved China’s Sinovac vaccine on June 1 for emergency use. Yin Wei Tong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinovac Company, said the Sinovac vaccine had been used urgently in 47 countries around the world in addition to China before it was officially recognized for use in emergency by WHO.

This means that the Chinese vaccine is compatible with the production quality standards of more countries, while China will be able to supply the vaccine to more countries. He said Sinovac has taken into account the needs of China and around the world while projecting the production capacity of the vaccine. Currently, the planned annual production of vaccines in Sinovac Company is 200 million doses, but the total production of Sinovac Company in the first half of this year is higher than the planned annual production.

It has supplied more than 600 million doses of vaccine worldwide. He further added that Sinovac is conducting clinical research for the small group. Its clinical trials began earlier this year. So far, the first and second phases of the respective clinical trials have been completed. Hundreds of volunteers participated in the trials of these two phases.

According to research data, the post-vaccination survival rate among 3-17 year olds is similar to that of the 18 year old group. He said volunteers over the age of 60 participated in the Phase III clinical trial. While in countries like Brazil, Chile and Turkey, according to the vaccination policy, the elderly have priority vaccination rights.

India exported 7 crore of vaccines until May 5, RTI revealed

Sinovac