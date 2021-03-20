six are at high risk

Updated: Friday, March 19, 2021 1:24 PM

Posted: 19.03.2021 11:51

The Ministry of Health notified 6,216 new positives and 117 deaths on Thursday, with a cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days of 128.1 (two tenths more than Wednesday). These data once again confirm the stagnant decline in infections provided by health and indicate that the course of the pandemic is uneven between communities.

Only the Balearic Islands (43.2) and the Valencian Community (36.6) are below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that marks the new normal, while in 11 other communities the incidence is less than 150 cases, the average risk threshold.

Six others: Asturias (171), Catalonia (162), Ceuta (238), Madrid (225), Basque Country (177) and Melilla (514) exceed 150 and are placed at high risk, as shown in the following graphic:

According to data provided by Health, the cumulative incidence at 14 days has increased in ten regions: the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Ceuta, Extremadura, Madrid, Melilla, Navarre and the Basque Country .

Regarding cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 days, the incidence is 61.4, with Melilla also at the top (276.3) and the Valencian Community at the bottom (13.5).

In view of these data, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, reiterated that the evolution of the epidemic is “practically stagnant and we have reached a point where we are not going down”.

“The ideal situación que pudiéramos mantener este periodo valle durante el mayor tiempo posible y mientras avanza la vacunación”, ha dicho el experto, mientras incidía en que España afronta dos períodos de riesgo: el que se inicia con el puente de San José y la Holy Week.

According to Simón, who reiterated his call for caution and respect for the rules to avoid the spread of the virus, “it is about getting through these two periods of risk and from there we move to a more favorable situation”.