Six challenges for outsourcing services in 2021

With the emergence of COVID, system departments have had to face new challenges requiring external support to set up new tools and optimize the use of resources.

March 19, 2021



Outsourcing services have become a fundamental ally for all types of organizations. With the emergence of COVID, the digital transformation processes of companies have become protagonists for organizations. For this reason, system managers had to face – in fact they still do today – new challenges which required external support to set up new tools and optimize the use of resources.

However, the outsourcing market will only grow. According to data from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the IT services outsourcing market is expected to reach $ 397.6 billion in 2025. And it is that the positions with the highest tendency to outsource are technicians for three reasons : high degree of specialization required; the rapid and constant development of technological skills and, finally, the high level of demand. In this context, companies turn to a supplier to access this specialized talent which, in other circumstances, will not be able to collaborate in its development.

Faced with the rise of outsourcing linked to the digital transformation process of companies, Entelgy experts, The BusinessTech Consultancy, analyze the challenges that outsourcing providers are facing at a time when they will be key players and fundamental for many organizations.

Agile outsourcing. In recent years, we have witnessed an incredible expansion of the Agile model in all professional areas, beyond the software development environment in which it was born and consolidated. The internalization of the Agile mindset requires an organizational transformation, but above all, the biggest challenge is the establishment of new contractual frameworks that take this model into account. Trends such as DevOps models in IT operations, the emergence of automation through RPA, artificial intelligence and virtual assistants that act as accelerators of this model in outsourcing, especially DevOps, an executive which dramatically reduces the barrier between systems development and operating environments. In addition, focusing on people is fundamental for the transformation towards agile outsourcing: motivating external collaborators, fostering communication between employees and setting up collaborative environments will allow knowledge to be managed productively. Promote communication between the company and external staff. From the initial definition of the outsourcing contract, the relationship between the client and the partner must be managed through two essential mechanisms in any outsourcing service: service level agreements (SLAs) and the relationship model. The ANS makes it possible to have a clear vision of the performance of the service through a series of indicators set before the start of the works. The relationship model, on the other hand, defines the appropriate framework for action to facilitate communication between the two parties. In addition, it establishes three levels of action: operational, tactical and strategic to organize, analyze and supervise the evolution of the service. Transparency during the work process. Any change process can have an impact on the operations of the organization. This is why it is essential to have an adequate framework to carry out change projects in an environment of trust. In the case of outsourcing, there will be a team that will be responsible for day-to-day operations and another team that will partially participate in the transformation. The ideal is to have a single interlocutor who, during the changes generated by the process itself, ensures that the agreed service levels are respected and always facilitates access to this information, thus promoting transparent work. Go beyond the outsourcing agreement. In most cases, a service is established by its scope in the organization and a series of indicators defined beforehand between the two companies, which will make it possible to measure the quality of the service provided. If the supplier keeps these levels green, the perception may be correct on the part of the company, but that is not enough. The service provider must be able to go a step beyond the operational by linking these indicators to the evolution of the company by taking initiatives such as, for example, offering support to reduce the number of incidents, automating part of the tasks or advise on the adoption of new technologies. Choose the right methodology. Not all organizations are created equal, and there is no one way to drive a digital transformation that can work for all businesses. However, I do know that a series of guidelines have been detected that categorize these work processes in outsourcing in three main ways. In the first, an existing market product or solution is adapted. The second of these consists in optimizing the operating or management model and the last in the internal development of new capabilities or functions that the company requires and which are not available on the market. For this it is necessary to carry out a preliminary study in which several parameters are included as objectives that the company wants to achieve, to what extent this affects the digital transformation or how they can improve the processes. Security. Today, outsourcing providers must ensure that this service is performed with maximum security guarantees for all parties. Companies must trust an actor outside their organization, therefore, the staff members who will perform this service must be aware of the cybersecurity policies of the company in which they will be working to avoid possible information leaks. . The workers who are going to carry out the outsourcing process will be another strength of the company and they must adapt to the rules of the company. Trust is the key to an outsourcing relationship and both companies must work to strengthen it.

“Thanks to commitments to profitability, improvement and quality, companies have naturally integrated the outsourcing of IT services into their strategy. However, the bar continues to rise and new demands demand services that deliver business value in new and different ways. »Assures Fernando Naranjo, director of Entelgy Outsourcing. “At Entelgy, we are constantly working to provide quality service that adds value to our customers. We also support them from the initial ideation phase to maintenance and subsequent support.

