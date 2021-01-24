six-fold star system: six-fold star system found in the Milky Way: 6-star system found in the galaxy

Washington

You may have heard of stars orbiting space, but there is also a star system in which 6 stars, not one or two, orbit each other. The stars in this system, 2000 light years from Earth, look like a big dot, no different when viewed from the telescope. This point was sometimes seen glowing slightly as these stars blocked light from each other.

The system is named TIC 168789840. Its stars rotate in such a way that, seen through the terrestrial telescope, they slip away. If viewed from another angle, they would constantly look like a source of light. Three similar systems were discovered earlier.

The most popular system called Castor was discovered in 1920. It is only 51 light years from earth. It was first assumed in 1719 that it only had two stars, but in 1920 it was found that there were in fact three pairs of stars. Scientists say TIC 168789840 is like Castor.

How do these stars turn

There are two pairs of stars within this system. The first couple completes one revolution in 31 hours and the second in 38 hours. All together complete a cycle of the Common Center in 3.7 years. At the same time, the outer stars complete one revolution in 197 hours and complete the entire system in 2000 years. With the help of this additional data, more information can be obtained about the formation of such unique systems.

NASA released video of a star exploding, 5 billion times brighter than the sun seen