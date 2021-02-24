Six in ten directives provide that telework will occupy up to 50% of their working day after the pandemic

Covid-19 has meant a sea change in the workplace and the workplace and in the way work and teams are organized, but what will happen when this pandemic ends? Put everything back as before? This is one of the factors that was analyzed in the study “ Female leadership and Covid-19: post-pandemic perspectives ” conducted by the communication agency Trescom, as part of its leadership promotion program. feminine “ Yo, jefa ”.

If in the first part of the study it was emphasized that half of the women bosses questioned had to diversify or reinvent their business model to find new opportunities during the pandemic, in this second it is confirmed that there are changes. organizational structures that will continue beyond the return to the supposed new normal. In fact, 6 in 10 female bosses expect teleworking to continue to occupy a large part of their working day, in particular between 25 and 50% of their time.

This means telecommuting is here to stay. In addition, for nearly 1 in 4 people (24%), this method will be in the majority against 17% who think that we will return to a face-to-face model.

If we take into account the size of companies, the smallest, those with a team of less than 10 employees, are the most favorable to teleworking and they estimate that they will continue to telework 75% or more of the working day. work when the consequences end more directly with the Covid-19 and we find the normal pulse of coexistence. SMEs, on the other hand, predict that remote work represents around 50%, that is to say half of the day, and the largest, those with a team of 50 or more employees, place this figure at 25%.

The best and the worst of telecommuting

In this study, carried out on the basis of a survey of more than 100 women executives, entrepreneurs and heads of different sectors, it was also sought to analyze what are the best and least appreciated aspects of teleworking, a modality that does not ‘has been generalized only recently in Spain and which Thanks to its rapid expansion, it has allowed many companies to continue their work activities during childbirth.

For a large majority of those surveyed, 88%, teleworking was positive, while for the remaining 12% it did not represent additional value in doing their job. Among the aspects most appreciated, the flexibility offered by the possibility of working from anywhere (something that 53% of respondents stand out) stands out, followed by the possibility of facilitating the reconciliation of work and family life (23 %) and, finally, the certainty that teams work the same or better than in the office (12%).

However, respondents also consider that there are negative aspects to this way of working. Thus, half believe that the personal and professional isolation of workers is the biggest disadvantage of teleworking, followed by a lack of team feeling (22%) and that the working hours can be longer than expected (17%). .

