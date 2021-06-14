Six in ten Spanish entrepreneurs struggle to find the professionals they need

Data from ManpowerGroup’s latest employment projection study shows that 64% of Spanish organizations today have difficulty finding candidates with the required technical and social skills. Thus, the talent mismatch in our country reaches the highest level of the last 11 years and exceeds by 16 percentage points the figure collected in the pre-Covid 2019 scenario.

The study also shows that after the pandemic social skills acquired particular importance and therefore soft skills became a key factor when selecting the best talent. In Spain, commitment (26%), initiative (22%) and leadership (22%) stand out among these skills ahead of critical thinking, problem solving or teamwork, all with 14%.

Spanish entrepreneurs also recognize that manufacturing or production-related positions are the most difficult to fill today, followed by profiles for operations and logistics (13%) and profiles for administrative or office support (8 %).

By company size, large companies (more than 250 employees) today have the greatest difficulties in finding the talents they need (83%); followed by small (10-49 employees) with 67% difficulty, medium (50-249 employees) with 66% and micro (less than 10 employees) with 42%.

But Spain is nothing more than a clear reflection of the trend that is registered in the world. In this sense, the percentage of managers who have difficulty finding Talent in the world is 69%, the highest figure since the study began in 2006, 15 years ago. And yet, it is other European countries which today record the greatest disparity of talents in the world: France with 88%, Romania with 86% and Italy with 85% at the top of the list.

Flexibility as an antidote

To reduce this talent mismatch and also attract and retain the best candidates, more than half of employers (56%) offer flexibility measures to their employees. Thus, while 78% of organizations need their employees to stay in the workplace full time, 13% opt for hybrid models that combine telework and face-to-face and others will offer various alternatives to positions hitherto considered rigid. .

The objective is none other than to satisfy, in a way, a need clearly expressed by professionals. Today, eight out of ten ask that work allow them to reconcile private and professional life.

However, the truth is that now that vaccination plans allow some optimism in the face of the Covid-19 health crisis, 8 out of 10 Spanish managers prefer to return to work face to face to reduce the level of worry generated by the disease. possible lack of productivity. of their teams (20%), the decrease in employee well-being (16%), the deterioration of the corporate culture (8%) or a decrease in collaboration levels (6%).

An opportunity to be better

Spanish companies now have the opportunity to build a future that is closer to the one that professionals have always wanted; a future based on flexibility and trust, more virtual, and with a better reconciliation between professional and private life, which would also allow organizations to attract profiles who can work from anywhere.

“Organizations must now think about the real possibility of maintaining hybrid employment models, guaranteeing the rise in skills and re-qualification of employees, offering conciliation plans, flexibility and physical and mental well-being adapted to the different profiles and promoting resilience among professionals ”, assured Francisco Ribeiro. , country manager of ManpowerGroup Spain.

