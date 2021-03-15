Six in ten Spanish university students feel unprepared for their placement after going to university

Six in ten Spanish university students feel unprepared for their placement after going to university

Six in ten Spanish university students feel that they are not professionally prepared when they leave university. In fact, 90% believe that additional training is necessary to adapt their profile to the demands of companies, while only 22.5% state that they devote more than 4 hours per week to additional training.

Therefore, employability is the big unresolved question of the university in Spain according to the data of the survey launched by the Fundacin Universidad-Empresa (FUE) among students and recent graduates of Spanish universities in order to know their opinion. on the situation currently experienced in academia and what they expect from the professional world.

According to Carmen Palomino, director of operations of the Fundacin Universidad-Empresa (FUE), “the objective of this survey is to listen to young people, to know their opinion on the current reality, how it affects them in the field of l ‘university and, above all, how do you think the situation affects the professional world and, consequently, its future ”.

Regarding the departure of young talents from the country, the survey shows data that seems to change the trend in recent years. 73.1% of Spanish university students bet on the development of their professional career in Spain against 26.9% who would prefer to work abroad.

Professional placement and study plans

According to data collected by the FUE, almost 30% of respondents would study a VET instead of a career in university if they could choose again. Regarding placement, 60% believe that university is not the best way to access the world of work and that, according to 74% of participants, more internships should be included in their career to improve this situation.

According to Palomino, these data “clearly reflect the commitment made by the business community in recent times to VET”. In this sense, vocational training “enables the student to acquire skills in just 2 years which are 100% adapted to the needs of companies and with very practical training. It is something that is valued and young people are aware of it, ”he adds.

When it comes to study plans, 70% of respondents believe that the university does not have flexible and flexible options. Palomino explains that in the field of the university “this adaptation of the needs of the business world to its training plans is not possible in the short term for bureaucratic reasons, but that does not necessarily mean that the university is there. not working, ”he says.

“At FUE, we want to leverage our knowledge to serve as a bridge between university and business and continue to improve the employability of university students,” says FUE’s director of operations.

“All our training programs are developed in collaboration with renowned universities, such as Universidad de Alcal or Universidad Autnoma de Madrid, in order to improve the employability of young people,” says Palomino. Fundacin Universidad-Empresa internship programs offer scholarships to an average of 6,000 students each year.

Professional practices

As for the practices, 95.1% assure that they are necessary before finishing the diploma. Respondents say they find these internships through job or internship portals (82.4%), ahead of the university itself (68.9%) and friends and acquaintances (39.2%).

When asked if they will do 100% online internships, 67.3% say no, mainly because they claim to study careers that cannot be developed online. Of the 32.7% of respondents who opt for this type of internship, 76.6% say they prefer face-to-face online internships because of their flexibility and 67.4% because of the ease of combining them with their studies.

The Director of Operations of the FUE ensures that these data are representative of reality, since internships remain “one of the main sources of training for young talents”. “They improve their skills and knowledge, in addition to facilitating their integration into the world of work, which, precisely in the circumstances in which we have been living for several months, must be strengthened more than ever,” he says.

Companies and professional profile

When asked what they think of companies valuing in a professional profile, teamwork comes first with 65.4%, followed by experience (64%) and adaptability (54.1 %). All of these options are called transversal skills, in which almost 98% of respondents believe.

When choosing a company, salary, career plan and innovation are the options most appreciated by young people, who see the company as a space where they learn (73.3%) and bring ideas. (68.2%).%).

About the FUE survey

The survey conducted by the FUE is aimed at students and recent university graduates from all over Spain. The profile of the respondents is that of a woman, aged between 21 and 24, studying science or health sciences at a public university.

Of the 431 responses, 67% of respondents are between 21 and 24 years old, 30% between 25 and 27 years old, 7% between 27 and 30 years old and 3% are over 30 years old.

Regarding gender, 69% are women and 31% are men. 62% are students, while 37.8% are recent graduates. The vast majority, over 80%, have studied or are studying at Spanish public universities.

By fields of study, 49% belong to careers in science and health sciences, 22.7% in social and legal sciences, 22.5% in engineering and architecture and 6% in arts and sciences human.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital