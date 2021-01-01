LETTER SIZE

Six keys for Spanish companies to recover in 2021 thanks to social strategies

Hybrid work models, flexibility of work, concern for emotional well-being or retention of talent, among the essential aspects of recovery

02 January 2021



The COVID-19 health crisis has had negative effects on all spheres of Spanish society, including the economic sphere. Industries and businesses of all sizes and in all sectors have been forced to adjust their growth forecasts and sales strategies in 2020.

Companies are gradually adapting their working methods and routines to the so-called “new normal”, in which coexistence with the coronavirus is a reality. In fact, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Spain’s gross domestic product will grow by 7.2% in 2021, after collapsing 12.8% this year.

In order for companies to reactivate their activity in the most efficient way, the human resources consulting firm S & you offers this series of tips that can help make the next financial year more conducive to the business conglomerate in our country:

Hybrid models: The coronavirus has definitely favored the establishment of teleworking in order to safeguard the health of employees. As the vaccine is rolled out into the population, knowledge management combining teleworking and face-to-face work will be essential for companies to gain a competitive advantage over others. Setting up flexible employment: Companies can opt for flexible hiring, but with a vocation of permanence, of highly qualified professionals. In this way, if the company considers it appropriate, it can decide to integrate him indefinitely into its staff. An example is the Try & Hire service of S & you, which has just landed in Spain and is intended to help companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical or healthcare sector to hire specialized professionals such as, for example, laboratory technicians. , nurses, administrative staff, etc. , and companies that currently need operations managers to organize the workload in this industry or ICT profiles, one of the most required today. The aim is to help companies that encounter difficulties in selecting medium and high level technical staff to assess their integration into the company. Emotional well-being: The mental health of workers played a special role with the outbreak of the pandemic. For this, programs such as care available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week have been promoted, with which they offer everything from psychological assistance to emotional coaching or advice to manage stress. Talent retention: Although this has always been a primary goal of companies for years, Covid-19 has shown that the most talented professionals are needed more than ever because they help increase productivity. For this, it is essential to focus on emotional wages, greater work flexibility or better family reconciliation. Internal promotion: a large part of the workforce, in general, wishes to continue to grow in their business. It is a valuable tool for motivating employees, building productive teams and thus providing excellent customer service, especially when they know their functions in situations as difficult as those experienced in 2020. Digital transformation: user behavior has changed, shifting consumption towards the digital environment. A strong technological impetus and the new tools it offers (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence …) are essential to optimize the business model.

According to Imma Arjona, of S & you, “The economy of a country depends on the good functioning of companies, whatever their size. For this reason, it is important to implement a series of measures that promote growth. , such as solutions. which help fill key positions or promote new areas of activity for a period of time as is the case with flexible jobs ”

