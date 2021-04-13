LETTER SIZE

Six keys to improving employee well-being during telecommuting

Adapting the workspace, recognizing a job well done, flexibility, contact with colleagues, participation and training are some of the essential elements of talent management when working from home.

One of the areas most affected by the lifestyle changes over the past year has been in work and human resources. Thanks to the advancement of technology, millions of employees have continued to operate from home, both in hybrid and full format. In fact, 9 out of 10 employees are satisfied with the parameters and organization of their company. In addition, according to 6 in 10, they say that this transition did not have an impact on the number of daily hours spent at work.

However, the lack of contact and supervision, the difficulties of talent management and the changing and uncertain environment are some of the challenges facing HR teams that can affect the well-being of workers. This is essential because, as various studies on the subject indicate, a happy employee is much more productive, creative and loyal to the company, leading to better end results.

Slik, a native digital company that measures, analyzes and manages the employee experience in real time, shared the keys to increasing employee productivity and well-being in these times of pandemic:

Adapt the workspace. Whether the employee performs his activity in person or if he follows a teleworking modality, it is more important than ever to adapt the positions to the needs of today. Working uncomfortably, with obsolete equipment or without equipment in rest areas is not beneficial for well-being. Therefore, the HR department should create a guide to fit all types of spaces. According to data collected by Slik, the job satisfaction level of employees who do not have adequate elements is 47%, while employees with an adequate work team have a job satisfaction level of 95% on average. Recognize a job well done. The distance and lack of contact between the supervisor and the employee can lead to situations in which the employee does not receive enough feedback on whether he is doing a good job or not, which can lead to his demotivation. According to Slik’s archives, whether or not an employee receives feedback results in a satisfaction percentage varying between 9 and 27%, it is therefore important to recognize their work and make them feel valued in the company. In addition, non-monetary incentives may also be offered in these cases, such as participating in self-interest projects or even days off. Keep in touch with your colleagues. Workers must also establish contacts with their colleagues, whom they can no longer approach as before or with whom they can only talk virtually. Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams are some of the tools that have become the most popular for maintaining this contact in the most real way possible. The happiness and well-being of many employees can be improved just by seeing and talking with their coworkers. Employee training. Training plans can be a strong point for the company to develop its employees. Helping them develop more complex skills will help them achieve greater efficiency and meet organizational goals, in addition to keeping them loyal to a company that shows it cares about theirs. Flexibility. The flexibility of work during this period is a very important point to take into account. The possibility of offering the worker a schedule that adapts to his needs is very beneficial for his physical and mental well-being, but also has a positive impact on the company. Employee participation. It is essential that all companies listen to their workers at all times, because they are the lifeblood of the company. What do they think? How do you feel? Are your needs and opinions taken into account? Their point of view is one more tool that must be taken into account when making strategic decisions, not only because they are the ones who will execute them, but because they will feel appreciated as part of an entity that lends them. Warning.

All these measures can help improve the new working situation of employees, but they must always be approached with a global vision. It is not just a question of adopting a series of measures, but of activating a holistic methodology in which the employees are at the center of the strategy.

