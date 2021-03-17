Six Keys to Turning the Office into a Safe Space Against COVID-19

To minimize the risk of contagion by the coronavirus, workspaces should be reorganized

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 17 March 2021



Although the end of telecommuting is still far away, many companies are returning to their offices or combining work and home days. At Megacity, they advise investing resources and time to ensure workers’ health, such as installing a methacrylate screen that separates workspaces.

Creating stable working groups is essential, i.e. defining the positions and, in the case of the combination of face to face and teleworking, the same number of employees and the same zones always coincide in the office for gain in productivity, optimize time and Groups of bubbles in the event of contagions between workers can be provided between them.

How to transform the office into a 100% safe space?

Reorganize workspaces. Install partitions and dividers in methacrylate to make better use of the spaces and thus optimize them. Hydroalcoholic gel dispensers on the tables so that they can put it in their hands when they have to leave their workstation. In the common areas, have gel and masks. If at any time someone needs to change it or forgot it, he can have a mask to be able to do his job properly. More cleaning time. Depending on the size of the business, cleaning crews should be doubled in order to always have areas as sanitized as possible. Every hour, ventilate workspaces for at least 5 minutes to allow drafts to circulate. Standardize, as far as possible, that these hygiene measures do not affect workers on a daily basis so that they can perform all tasks without any problems.

In order to guarantee the health of the workers, everything that is necessary and everything in the hands of the company must be done in order for it to function properly. In Megacity they have a wide range of masks, methacrylate screens, hydroalcoholic gel and also other safety features being good suppliers and with shipments in 24-48 hours.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital