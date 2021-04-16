six keys to understanding where the sector is going

Coworking began to develop in Spain during the 2008 financial crisis and has become an option for any business model, whether it is startups, SMEs, freelancers or even multinationals.

In fact, in 2019, there were nearly 19,000 flexible shared spaces around the world, including around 1,500 on national territory. This number is increasing every day and is expected to reach 26,000 by 2025 worldwide, according to data from the statistician.

But … what will the coworkings of the future look like? As the flexible workspace start-up Aticco Workspaces explains, the pandemic has favored coworkings to reformulate their plans.

First, promote greater flexibility for businesses, as coworking spaces adapt to the needs of today’s businesses. In this way, companies of all sizes can choose between the different plans offered to suit each one and personalize their service.

In this sense, there is gradually greater contractual freedom, moving away from the exorbitant guarantees of contracts that can slow economic growth and opening the doors to a simple and beneficial cancellation for both parties if the situation of the employment is deteriorating.

This creates a “ call effect ” and fosters greater loyalty from customers, who are committed to keeping their positions fixed in these productive environments and end up customizing their worktables to feel more at ease when ‘they work.

At the same time, flexible spaces increasingly facilitate autonomy in the management of work. This, at the same time, improves reconciliation, helping to create a stronger bond and identification between employee and brand, which leads to greater engagement for talent retention. Likewise, some companies like Aticco offer HR services, facilitating the day-to-day management of businesses and helping the workforce to be consistent and motivated.

In addition, they have adapted their weekly offer of activities to ensure safe events and meetings that strengthen synergies between colleagues.

Finally, sanitation is a trend that is here to stay. The Covid-19 has highlighted the need to guarantee the safety and health of the population in general and that of workers in particular, so that space managers will be in charge of continuing to implement health protocols and ensure their compliance.

According to Aticco CEO Gabriel Espn, “Coworking is a business model that has come to stay and is growing continuously. This is why it is no longer just an option for freelancers or freelancers as it was originally created, but it can also accommodate and support any type of business, including multinationals ”.

