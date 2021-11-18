six-out-of-ten-admitted-to-the-icu-for-coronavirus-are-unvaccinated

What happens in the coming weeks in hospitals will determine whether the rise in covid cases that Spain is experiencing remains in a mere rebound without great consequences or becomes a sixth wave with a true effect on public health. As EL PAÍS advanced, the Ministry of Health and the communities are designing new indicators that, precisely, give more weight to serious and very serious disease compared to mere diagnoses when determining the risk of the epidemic in a territory. Is the growth of cases accompanied by an increase in healthcare pressure? Do vaccines maintain the ability to protect against the most serious consequences of the coronavirus? Based on the data published so far, there has been a small, but very slight, upturn in hospitals, which does not show a commitment to vaccine protection for the moment.

The Ministry of Health does not publish statistics of diagnoses according to vaccination status, and neither what percentage of hospitalized patients have received the complete regimen. According to the figures provided by the autonomous communities to this newspaper (all except Asturias, the Basque Country and Aragon), more than 60% of the 447 people admitted to intensive care units in the country were unvaccinated. In a massively immunized citizenry (since the end of September practically 90% of the target population had the complete guideline), this figure reveals enormous protection from injections.

Salvador Peiró, doctor of preventive medicine and public health, exemplifies this with data from the Valencian Community, which are almost comparable (in proportions) to those of the whole of Spain: “In the weeks of 18 October to 14 of November, there were 31 new ICU admissions: 21 unvaccinated (4.5 per 100. ) and 10 vaccinated with full pattern (0, 24 by 100. 000). They are 18, 7 times more admissions to the ICU in those not vaccinated. ”

These figures are consistent with the latest vaccine protection studies carried out both in Spain and in other countries, which show that the complete regimen continues to protect around 90% (somewhat higher or lower depending on the marks) of the most serious illness and death. But its effectiveness against infection –that is, to prevent contagion– has dropped from the 95% that the phase 3 studies presented a year ago showed to between a 35% and a 50% at present, as a result of the new variants and the time elapsed since the punctures.

The upturn in cases in Spain began to be reflected in the cumulative incidence in 14 days on 13 October. A week and a half later, this led to a rise in hospitalizations and on November 6 those admitted to the ICU began to grow. But in a very gentle way. These parameters remain below the lower risk levels of the covid traffic light this Wednesday: less than 2% of hospital beds are occupied by patients with coronavirus and less than 5% of intensive care units.

“It is inevitable that in a rise in cases there will be an increase in people entering hospitals, despite vaccination,” explains Rafael M. Ortí Lucas, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (Sempsph). “There is a small portion of people who do not generate an immune response, other vulnerable people who are not technically immunized despite the vaccines. They are not 100% effective ”, he assures. When asked if we are in the sixth wave, he replies: “I look at the sea a lot and I know how to differentiate between storm waves and a small breeze. Of course we are in one, but it is practically imperceptible because the breeding ground is much smaller. I am still optimistic because things have been done well. ”

According to Alejandro H. Rodríguez, from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical and Coronary Medicine (SEMICYUC), it is extremely rare that people completely healthy and vaccinated end up in the ICU. “They are generally unvaccinated. Of the three that we now have at the Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona, two said that they did not get inoculated because they were very athletic, with 40 and 60 years ”, he assures. The cases of people admitted to intensive care with the complete regimen, says this specialist, are generally immunosuppressed or with other comorbidities.

The intensivists consulted agree, however, that it is difficult to draw a profile of those admitted to the ICU for their mere impressions, since in most units there are very few patients. In many there are none: on average, each Spanish province has fewer than 10 people in care

The data available on the characteristics of those admitted to the ICU are those offered by the Carlos III Health Institute for the fifth wave (as of June): the bulk of patients are between 40 and 70 years old. From this age on, income decreases, in part because people who become very ill are often too frail for these units. There are also very few below, given that the disease strikes above all with older people: despite the fact that the fifth wave spread mainly among young people, the chances of ending up in the ICU for those under 40 are very remote.

Hospitalized and diagnosed with covid and vaccine

The data on the number of people vaccinated with covid in Spain are unknown. Health sources ensure that of the more than three million diagnosed in the 10 the first months of the year , 300. 000 had the complete guideline. But it is a very difficult data to interpret, since in the first months there was a very low percentage of the immunized population.

Unlike other countries, such as Italy, Denmark, Switzerland or the United Kingdom, that publish them periodically, the Ministry of Health does not publish this information and has not provided it to this newspaper, which has requested them on several occasions. Those published by Catalonia and Madrid can serve as a reference. Since the end of June only one 20% and a 28% of diagnoses, respectively, have occurred among vaccinated people.

In hospitals, beyond ICUs, the figure is not clear either. Only nine communities have provided EL PAÍS with this statistic: in them, almost 60% of the patients on the ward had the complete guideline. Again, it is to be expected that this is the case, given the large percentage of immunized people out there. Peiró makes calculations with the figures for the Valencian Community in the weeks of 18 from October to 14 November: “There are 136 new plant arrivals: 60 unvaccinated (12, 8 per 100.000) and 76 vaccinated (1.9 per 100. 000). 6.7 times more new hospitalized among those not vaccinated. ”

In Catalonia, for example, data from the Department of Health show that unvaccinated people have three times the risk of ending up in hospital. However, age greatly varies the risk of those who are not protected in relation to those who are. People between 30 and 59 years without vaccination, generally healthier, have a risk between 10 and 20 times more likely to end up in hospital than vaccinated women, according to public data for the last two and a half months. In those older than 70, with more pathologies, the difference is much smaller: between two and three times less hospitalized (in relative terms) for those who have a complete regimen.

In any case, Peiró himself clarifies that the number of hospitalized patients must be taken with special caution and that it probably overrepresents those vaccinated, since everyone who is admitted undergoes a PCR even if they do for another reason. “We are trying to refine the statistics, but it is very possible that whoever tests positive will go to the database of hospitalized with covid, although their pathology has nothing to do with it.” There are also no data that allow us to know to what extent this distorts the statistics.

On the other hand, this expert adds that it also happens that some elderly people in nursing homes that test positive are transferred to the hospital, but not because their gravity necessarily requires it, but rather to isolate them from the other residents, now that the situation of the centers is sufficiently comfortable. There is also no way to know how this circumstance impacts the data.

What will happen in the coming weeks is difficult to predict accurately. Experts consulted in recent weeks are inclined to venture that the increase in cases will continue, but that the impact on hospitals will be relatively small, thanks to vaccination, which is now being completed with third doses for those older than 70 years and that will be expanded to those older than 60, as confirmed this Wednesday by President Pedro Sánchez.