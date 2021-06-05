Six people in custody after violence against young girl – ScoopCube

The basics Six young people were kidnapped in Rennes after violence against a 17-year-old girl on Monday 31 May and kidnapped for several hours amid a dispute over social networks, according to AFP.

It is a lynching of unprecedented violence. Shaved hair, scissors, beatings and kidnappings … A young woman from Rennes experienced the worst on Monday, May 31st.

The young girl was abducted by a group of women before being beaten up by them and then by about 20 men. “When taken to the hospital, the minor showed injuries that justified a complete incapacity to work for 7 days in the state,” said Philippe Astruc in a press release.

The act would have occurred on Monday, May 31, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., when the victim was brought home by two of his attackers.

Meanwhile, she was allegedly forced by young women to get into a vehicle and transported to several locations in Rennes, “the top of her clothing was torn off and she received a tazer shot,” the statement said.

Eventually “she was confronted and mistreated” by twenty men, one of whom “shaved part of her hair and another hit her with a cutter”.

“Part of this attack was filmed and broadcast on social networks,” said the prosecutor. “From the statements of the victim, it emerges that his attackers accused him of knowing the person behind a social network account that spreads rumors and insults, or even of being the one who took over these accounts,” specifies Astruc.

Four young women in police custody

Among the six detainees were four young women between the ages of 19 and 31, who were “mostly unknown to the judicial authorities”. They were charged with willful violence with three aggravating circumstances (encounter, weapon, ambush) as well as kidnapping and violent imprisonment.

A blatant investigation was “entrusted to the Rennes security department of the leader of the voluntary violence which resulted in a total incapacity for less than 8 days in the congregation, with guns and ambushes and kidnappings and seizures with voluntary release before the 7th day” . “adds the press release, stressing that” important investigations must therefore be carried out before the truth is revealed and criminal liability is established. ”