Six people in severe social exclusion find a job thanks to Fundacin Aon Espaa and Fundacin Integra

Thanks to the collaboration of Fundacin Aon Espaa and Fundacin Integra, six people severely excluded from society have found work in Madrid thanks to the Abriendo un Futuro project. “Access to meaningful employment is essential for the social integration of these people,” said Pedro Tomey, CEO of the Aon Espaa Foundation, “having a job opens the door to their future, in addition to being autonomous and independent, allows society to feel productive and useful ”.

In a year marked by the pandemic, these two entities, committed to the professional integration of the most vulnerable people, have joined forces again to carry out for the fourth consecutive year the Opening a Future project, with which they have helped six people from scratching, living with dignity and not turning back.

This program had a personalized insertion path for each of the people who took part. In addition, they had the opportunity to participate in pre-employment training at the Integra Foundation Reinforcement School, provided by volunteers from companies from partner companies. Thanks to this training, they are able to regain their self-esteem and recognize their abilities, feeling more confident in the face of a selection process to enter the labor market.

This year Fundacin Integra celebrates its twentieth anniversary and thanks to the support of companies and entities such as Fundacin Aon Espaa, since 2001 it has provided more than 17,000 jobs to people in severe social exclusion situations.

