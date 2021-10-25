sixth-week-of-eruption:-the-la-palma-volcano-multiplies-the-emission-of-lava-and-earthquakes

The La Palma volcano begins its sixth week of eruption. And it does so by opening new points through which the lava flows, which are forming “great avenues”, according to the words of the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende. The last one, this Monday. The previous one, on Sunday. The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands has reported the opening of a mouth from which, apparently, pyroclasts (solid materials) are sprouting. This renewed vigor from the eruptive ground zero implies, at least for now, limited damage to the island’s infrastructure. Since the volcano came to life 36 days ago, it has emitted magma for points , five of which, at least, remain active.

The new issuing points are not causing great damage, in the first place, because the contribution is being channeled through lava tubes mainly towards the first wash of all, which ended up falling into the sea on 28 of September. Secondly, because the new streams that were created over the weekend, which also run westward, but somewhat further south than the original, are currently stopped. Among them, the one that was heading on Sunday afternoon towards the neighborhood of El Corazoncillo, near Las Manchas, to the southwest of the main cone.

The fact of using the land already trodden by lavas has limited damage. The few that have been detected are found in Alcalá street in the district of El Paraíso, which had already suffered serious damage on 20 of September, second day of eruption. This slowdown in advance also extends to other lava tongues. Above all, the one that has entered the urban area of ​​La Laguna (Los Llanos de Aridane), which was evacuated last 12 October.

The volcano is experiencing moments of instability. The high emission of lava endangers the solidity of the volcanic cone, which can suffer landslides and cause, with it, discharges to other areas. “A new partial break in the upper part of the cone is not ruled out,” said María José Blanco, spokeswoman for the Pevolca scientific committee. Something that, on the other hand, is part of the eruptive process of La Palma, and this is continually indicated by both Morcuende and Blanco.

The largest lava output has been clearly noticeable by any citizen from the points Observations, such as the Church of Tajuya or the Time viewpoint. The population has also noticed the increase in seismicity. “It increased very noticeably yesterday in its frequency and magnitude ”, explained María José Blanco. Moreover, everything seems to indicate that earthquakes will continue to be a common currency on the island, according to Pevolca, with earthquakes that can reach intensities of up to VI (an index that measures how citizens and infrastructures perceive each movement, according to difference in magnitude, which measures the strength of the earthquake, regardless of how it feels on the surface). If this degree is reached, the earthquake is felt by the entire population of the island. When this happens, panic among citizens is frequent and it is difficult to walk or stand. “This does not imply that these episodes have to necessarily occur,” says Blanco.

Housing

After 36 days, lava has washed away 1. 287 buildings, according to the Cadastre data provided this Monday by Pevolca. Of them, 1. 036 are for residential use. The housing crisis that has caused this destruction constitutes one of the most worrying aspects for the Government of the Canary Islands. This Monday, therefore, the Minister of Public Works, Transport and Housing, Sebastián Franquis, has met with the affected municipalities (Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte and El Paso), to whom he has informed that the council will deliver the first 18 housing at the end of the next week to the victims. For now, the regional Executive has already detected 159 families who have “definitively” lost their only home. “Logically, with the work being done by social workers, this number is going to increase in the coming weeks,” he said. The main objective, he admitted, is “to avoid uprooting.” “We need time, but in this time you will not be alone. We will not forget about them over time. ”

View of the volcano, from Puerto de Tazacorte, in La Palma . Álvaro García

The Executive already has on the table the data on the first items of houses and apartments for the victims. In addition to these first 18 residences , located mainly in the municipality of Tazacorte, the regional government has another bag of houses that it is still studying before proceeding with its delivery, if the appropriate conditions are met: they are 46 in this same municipality, and others 29 in the Llanos de Aridane. To these are added 23 with which They count in El Paso, the municipality where the volcano is located in Cumbre Vieja, and seven more homes owned by the Instituto Canario de Vivienda. Together, they will be 125 those delivered before the end of the year.

The counselor has also announced that the Executive has made progress in the implementation of some 200 modular homes prefabricated, two and three bedrooms. The first El Paso City Council. These will be made of wood, according to the Minister Franquis, given that they are the “most similar to the environment” and given that they are already being used on the island. “It is a home that would fit very well,” he added.

What is the cost of all these measures? There is no clear figure, as explained by Franquis. The 200 million pledged by President Sánchez at the end of September “have already been received and have been transferred” to the Government Canary. In addition, an allocation of 100 is foreseen in the regional budgets for next year. For its part, the Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS) has paid until 23 October 13, 47 million euros to affected policyholders due to the volcanic eruption, “once 114 have been processed, a number that represents the 10% of the requests received so far, ”according to a note from the agency. It is about 81 homes, 24 automobiles, eight businesses and an industry that were in the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte .