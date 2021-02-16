Skype performance will improve with adoption of Electron 11

The Skype service has gone through so many stages and so varied that we are always surprised that it is working well. Microsoft in its latest change decided that the service runs on Electron. This is a GitHub framework where Skype is perhaps its best known application.

Now with Electron 11 the messaging app is renewed for insiders of said app. The latest version of Insider brings the app to version 8.69.76.49. It improves Skype clients powered by Electron by upgrading to Electron 11 and also adds new features.

The reality is that Electron 11 has been with us for a while, it launched in November with several improvements. But what we will notice is an improvement in performance.

What’s new in Skype in Electron 11

The Skype team featured the message’s avatar in a small circle above a group chat icon. So we can easily see who wrote the last message. If we want, we can turn it on / off from the appearance settings.

On the other hand, they have added compatibility with number purchases on iOS. Currently available for US and UK numbers.

Update to Electron 11 to improve overall performance and fix some bugs caused by the previous version of Electron. In addition, notifications in iOS and startup in Windows are improved.

What has been fixed?

Issues addressed with updating Skype on macOS Big Sur The number of messages in the taskbar icon Issues when purchasing Skype Credit / Subscription

In addition to new features and improvements, the latest version of Skype Insider fixes a few issues, including the annoying issue that caused messages to be double-counted on the app’s taskbar icon. Big improvements that all Skype users will soon be able to enjoy.