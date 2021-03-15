Skype Preview incorporates active noise cancellation

It seems that Microsoft still hasn’t forgotten Skype. The messaging app is still very popular, and it looks like Microsoft Teams for Family isn’t doing well. Now, a long-awaited feature is coming to Skype in its preview version, version 8.70.76.48 finally incorporates active noise cancellation.

Skype will have active noise cancellation

This is the main point of the latest Skype update, the addition of active noise cancellation. This allows us to do better from anywhere in this era where video calling has become very relevant. In addition to that, there are also other small improvements that we see below:

Do you have background noise during a meeting? No problem, the noise cancellation is there. Goodbye passwords. WAM support has been added to Windows 10 so that we can switch between different accounts without having to put the password all the time. Find out who’s on call. Now Skype incorporates a participant button to find out who is on the phone. On the other hand, it moved the privacy settings to a more visible place so that users have control. Performance improvement.

But that’s not all. The Redmond giant is also working on new features to make Skype a sensational app. Let’s see what the Microsoft team is working on:

Support in Safari Support in Chromium-based browsers Support for background blur in Skype on the web Ability to lock the meeting Search for contacts by phone number

This update should arrive for all PC and smartphone users. We are happy to see Skype starting to wake up from its sleep. We don’t know if it will be too late to compete, but it looks like they want to provide better service.