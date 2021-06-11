Skyquake Sound Wall: Skyquake in California and Mexico

California

A loud bang was heard in California and Mexico on Tuesday evening. It was the third such incident since February which is now considered an earthquake. The sonic boom was the reason for this “earthquake,” but officials say nothing concrete about it. The explosion was so loud that the houses shook and the animals began to scream. Because of this, people started to feel the fear of the earthquake.

According to a DailyMail report, an unidentified plane was sighted in San Diego County, shortly after which an explosion was heard. In the flight tracking data, data was found for planes ranging between an altitude of 20,000 to 25,000 feet, which were reportedly speeding 1112 miles per hour.

Earlier on March 10, a similar explosion was heard. After Tuesday’s incident, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said on Twitter that he also heard the sound but didn’t know what it was.

The fighter plane flew at such speed, Paris was shaken by the terrible “explosion”

big noise

When the speed of something is greater than the speed of sound or sound, then it is called supersonic speed. The speed of sound in a vacuum is 332 meters per second. When something is moving at a speed greater than 332 meters per second, it is called supersonic speed.

When an airplane moves faster than the speed of sound, it produces a sonic boom. A large amount of sound energy is produced. Because of which no sound is heard before the aircraft arrives, but only after the aircraft has passed, there is a sound like a loud bang.