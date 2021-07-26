SLAVE MENTALITY IN KASHMIRIS Raja Farooq Haider: Pak-occupied Kashmiri Prime Minister furious after losing elections, said

islamabad

Raja Farooq Haider, the alleged Prime Minister of occupied Pakistani Kashmir, was furious after his PML-N party was defeated at the hands of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the parliamentary elections. Angered by the election results, Haider made a casteist commentary on the Kashmiri people and said that after being enslaved for 250 years, the mindset of the Kashmiri people has turned into that of slaves. However, Raja Farooq Haider managed to retain his seat.

Raja Farooq Haider, leader of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN party, told a press conference that the election results show that the mentality of the Kashmiri people who have lived in slavery for 250 years has also deteriorated. Raja Farooq Haider saved his seat in the elections. After this statement from Haider, there was a heckling in Pakistan. Imran Khan party leader Shahbaz Gill said he was very surprised by the statement.

PTI won most seats, election rigging allegations

Gill said it was the same Kashmiris who made Haider prime minister. Previously, Imran Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party became the largest party in the PoK elections and the next government in the region will be formed under his leadership. However, there were allegations of electoral fraud and violence. Local media reported the news, citing unofficial results. According to official information from “Radio Pakistan”, the PTI won 23 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is second with eight seats and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), currently in power, got only six seats. .

The Muslim Conference (MC) and the People’s Party of Jammu and Kashmir (JKPP) each won one seat. On the other hand, Jio TV reported that PTI won 25 seats, followed by PPP nine and PML-N six. The Muslim Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party each won a seat. The PTI has a simple majority to form the government and does not need the support of any other party. It is the first time that she will form the government in the PoK. Traditionally, the country’s ruling party wins PoK elections.

India opposes elections, Sultan Mahmud in race for “Prime Minister”

There are a total of 53 members of the PoK Legislative Assembly, but only 45 are directly elected. Of these, five seats are reserved for women and three for scientific experts. Of the 45 directly elected members, 33 seats are reserved for residents of the PoK and 12 seats for refugees who have emigrated from Kashmir in the past and settled in different cities of Pakistan. India had previously opposed Pakistan’s decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying there was no legal basis for changing the status of the territory occupied by the military. PTI lawyer Sultan Mehmood Chowdhury is leading the race for the region’s “prime minister”. He won his seat.

Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, another former “prime minister” and head of the Muslim Conference, also won. The head of government of the PoK is called “Prime Minister”. A total of 587 candidates contested 33 seats in different districts of the PoK while 121 candidates were vying for 12 seats belonging to refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Pakistan. Pakistani opposition parties, the PPP and PML-N, accused Khan’s party of “rigging” Sunday’s elections. “There is evidence of systematic election rigging,” said Senator Sherry Rahman, PPP vice president. He said PTI workers attacked a PPP worker during the poll, while police uprooted a camp from his party.