Small molecule API market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly – Whidbey Daily News

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Small molecule API market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2027. The report analyses the global Small molecule API market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

Molecule Type

Standard API

HPAPI

Production

Captive/In-House

Out Source

Application

Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

General Health

Others

By Region,

North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key players

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG,

Bristol-Myers Squibb,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GILEAD Science Inc.,

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co, Inc.

BASF SE

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Overview of the Small molecule API market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development