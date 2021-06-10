snail Fossil discovery: 10 crore Years Snail fossil discovered in Amber: a family of snails 100 million years old found in Amber

Berlin

Fossils of land snails are usually preserved in shells or footprints, while their bodily remains are rarely preserved. Now scientists have found the remains of a snail from around 100 million years ago. Interestingly, the female these snails belong to may have given birth to a baby shortly before fossilization. This too is kept in the same amber in which the female snail was found.

Dr Adrian Johum of the Senckenberg Research Institute and the Frankfurt Natural History Museum and the Bjarmind Bern Natural History Museum claims that the body and shell of the snail were found in Cretaceous amber in the Myanmar, which is quite well preserved. Some time before that her child was to be born and this too is found preserved in Amber. Along with scientists from China and Japan, Adrian studied amber using high-resolution photographs and computed tomography images.

the mother had realized

The study found that the snail’s shell is 1.1 cm long. Five children were also found there. Amber is a tree gum that hardens over time. The fossils found there have also been found preserved. Adrian said that when she saw the chewing gum coming, the female snail understood what was going to happen. This is understandable by seeing the “alert” position of his hands. They say these creatures must have eaten rotten leaves.

Why babies instead of eggs?

These babies were found to be smaller than those hatched from eggs. Their number is also less. Researchers believe that instead of laying eggs, it may have been necessary to produce a small number of children so that they could be protected from predatory creatures. According to the study, fossils found in northern Myanmar provide important evidence on the behavior and ecology of this creature that lived 100 million years ago. Based on these, the structure of animals can also be understood and it can also be known that viviparous snails lived in the Cretaceous period.

Why are scientists wasting money on Mars, the Earth in crisis?

Photo: Tingting Yu