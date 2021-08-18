LETTER SIZE

Sniffing, Honeypot, Breadcumbs … Discover 17 Terms You Need To Know In The Business Environment

Around 7 in 10 Spaniards do not have the skills to be able to work in a digital environment. Sniffing, Honeypot, Breadcumbs or Weka are some of the chosen terms that we need to start to familiarize ourselves with, whether or not you are dedicated to the tech field.



BY RRHHDigital, 02:15 – 18 August 2021



Digitization has seen a great development in a short time due to new market needs, which has surprised many. This is why catching up in the IT field has become a priority to ensure the competitiveness of companies and the longevity of employees in their jobs. And it is that only 31% of Spaniards have the necessary skills to be able to work in a digital environment, according to figures published by the Telefónica Foundation

A transformation at all levels that has meant that terms such as software, cookies, 5G connection or hackers have become everyday, but which we did not know until just a few years ago. For this reason, Ironhack – a school for the intensive training of digital talent – has compiled in a glossary some of the most used terms in the field of Cybersecurity, Programming and Data that may seem unfamiliar to us, but that professionals in these fields They are used daily and with which we must begin to familiarize ourselves, whether or not we devote ourselves to the technological field:

Sniffing. English term meaning to sniff. It is a program that monitors information and is normally used for network protocol analysis. But when in the hands of hackers, it can be used to intercept network packets that are not properly encrypted. Honey pot. It is a trap to attract pirates. This strategy is created in a very attractive way, providing fake data, and in key places which may be of great interest to attackers. Of them. Short for Denial of Service, which stands for denial of service, it is an attack that blocks access to a network or a computer so that the user cannot access it. The attack does not result in a great loss of data, but it does overload the capacity of servers and network devices. Download in car. Pop-up downloads are attacks that take advantage of a web browser’s default settings that are installed and executed without the victim’s consent by pretending to be a different download than they actually are, whether through add-ons or existing plug-ins. Keylogger. Collection of information on keystrokes made by the user. Most keyloggers are based on software, applications accidentally downloaded by the victim (malware) that will collect their data and store it for use. Anchor text. This concept takes on great importance in the link building and SEO strategy. Anchor text or anchor text is that with which we can link to other pages by showing the user a brief description of the linked content in order to find more complete information on the subject being viewed. Breadcrumbs. Literally ‘Trace of breadcrumbs’. This is secondary navigation that allows people to return to the main page or other levels of the web via links. These links are also used to define the architecture of a website for crawlers. Bug. This term was first used in 1945 by one of the great pioneers of so-called modern programming, Grace Murray Hooper, and applies to errors discovered during the execution of any computer program. Coding. Also known as character encoding, it is a method of converting natural language (that used in normal life and responding to the alphabet) into symbols from other representation systems such as numbers or sequences. Hello. Also known as the Python library, this interface allows you to query data from different storage systems. This programming language makes it possible to store, write, process and consult data from a large number of sources and is very important for programming. C ++. Conceived at the end of the 70s, this language makes it possible to extend the programming language C to the mechanisms of manipulation of objects. NoSQL. It’s something like a lifeline. Technology can sometimes fail, therefore, these data management systems and structures are used to store information when relational databases have a problem. Weka. Collection or series of machine learning algorithms used for data mining. This software platform has a series of tools that allow you to prepare data, classify it, group it together, go back, extract association and visualization rules. Picking berries. It is a model proposed in 1989 by Marcia Bates and which explains what happens when the user seeks to satisfy his information needs on the web. This process is repeated continuously until the user has achieved their research objectives. Eye tracking. In Spanish, this will mean “eye tracking”. By using this technique, what is sought is to detect what is the user’s center of attention when they are on the web to improve the usability of the system and the user experience in addition to benefiting companies in the placement. of their announcements. How could we…? It can also be seen written by its acronym are HMW. It is a technique whose goal is innovation. The principle is that there is always a possible solution to a problem and that there are several ways to solve it to cope with new business challenges. Kick-off meeting. If that phrase comes up anywhere, it’s time to get down to business. It is very likely that this comes close to the checklist and it is the meeting that is held with all the actors involved to start the project.

“Talking about long-term digitization is a mistake. Whether you are in the job market or looking for a job, digital skills are no longer an option, but an obligation, ”explains Tiago Santos, Head of Ironhack Campuses in Madrid and Barcelona. “Now is the time to get down to business, improve our digital skills and adapt to new market demands. “

