Snow Owl New York: Snow Owl seen in New York after 130 years: Owl showing in Central Park in New York after 130 years

These days, there is an atmosphere of excitement for bird lovers in New York, USA. In fact, a new guest has arrived here in Central Park who has been seen after 130 years. It’s Snowy Owl or a special owl found in the polar regions. Seeing this beautiful bird, the administration as well as the common people were shocked and now we are taking care of it. This owl has been reported to have only been seen here twice and the last time it was seen here in 1890. (Photo: @TheBenStadler)

Surprise people see

When Manhattan Bird Alert tweeted about this beautiful bird, people started to get excited to see it. The video was tweeted by Bird Alert, which monitors rare birds in Central Park and across Manhattan. In this, this owl could be seen near some crows. People became even more obsessed with his performance. People are surprised how comfortably he walks around the park without being disturbed by crows. (Photo: @sierrablzr)

These birds are special

People will watch it closely and then some capture this rare sight on camera and become part of the story. These images and videos are widely shared on social networks. Owls can rotate their necks almost 270 degrees in any direction, and when they do, it looks amazing. The polar owl Bubo scandiacus is the largest predatory bird in the High Arctic. (Photo: @TheBenStadler)

People remember the rules

Along with the increase in the number of people coming to see it, the American Birding Association has reminded people. The association says that the owl is disturbed by the people around it, their running, the sounds. This rare bird should not be scared or disturbed in this new urban environment, so people should be careful and present around it. The code of ethics has also been published for this purpose. (Photo: @jacquelineUWS)