Snyder’s zombie film breaks records – Old Sport Republic

News culture Army of the Dead Netflix: Snyder’s zombie film breaks records Published on May 31, 2021 at 6:57 p.m. Zack Snyder, the American director who specializes in the creation of DC Extended Universe films (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League) returned May 21st with an “Original Netflix” production. And what we can say is that the audience was there! Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s newest addition to hemoglobin and zombie lovers, has been a real hit. The 148-minute feature film starring many stars of the seventh art like David Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Never Let Me Go) and Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass) has just made it into the top 10 most viewed originals in films the Netflix story. According to the deadline, it ranks ninth in the Top 10 alongside The Midnight Sky with a total of 72 million affected households in the first four weeks of broadcast on the SVOD platform.

Top 10 Most Viewed Original Movies in Netflix History

Tyler Rake – 99 million Bird Box – 89 million Spenser Confidential – 85 million 6 Underground – 83 million Murder Mystery – 83 million The Old Guard – 78 million Enola Holmes – 76 million Project Power – 75 million The Midnight Sky and Army of the Dead – 72 million