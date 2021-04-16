Social media restrictions in Pakistan: social media blackout in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Protest: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp services suspended in Pakistan

Strong points:

Social media service suspended in Pakistan

The Imran Khan government, which failed to stop the violent protests in Pakistan, has banned people’s expression. As per the order of the Pakistani government, the services of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram will not be available in the country from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry (Ministry of Interior) issued a statement confirming the sanctions.

Imran government fails to stop violence

The Imran Khan government has succumbed to the fundamentalists of the country. Many of these videos go viral on social media, in which Pakistani police surrender to a rowdy crowd. The cities most affected by the violence are Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. Police have already arrested Saad Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical organization leading the violent protests.

Fundamentalist organization prohibited TLP

His organization was also banned under the Terrorism Act for spreading violence. Yet thousands of people are on the streets of many cities in Pakistan after Saad Rizvi’s release. Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting in which the Home Office report banning the TLP was approved. TLP garnered 2.5 million votes in the 2018 general election.

7 killed in violent protests so far

Seven people have died and more than 300 police officers have been injured in the violence and clashes in Pakistan. Party supporters gave the Imran Khan government until April 20 to expel the French ambassador, but before that, police arrested party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday, following which the TLP launched demonstrations across the country.

France has asked its citizens to leave Pakistan

France has advised its citizens to leave Pakistan immediately. The French Embassy in Islamabad said in an email that a serious threat was looming over them. For this reason, if a French citizen resides in any part of Pakistan, he must immediately leave for another country. In many cities of Pakistan these days, radical organizations are fiercely protesting for severing diplomatic relations with France.