Social Security records a positive balance of 318.02 million euros

Of the total volume of rights recognized, 91.41% correspond to management entities and common social security services and the remaining 8.59% to mutual social security employees. Regarding obligations, 88.56% were recognized by management entities and common services and 11.44% by mutual employees with Social Security.

In terms of cash, the system’s cash inflow reached 24,505.11 million euros, an increase of 2.48% compared to the previous year. For their part, payments show an increase of 7.43%, reaching 25,442.59 million euros.

Non-financial income

Social charges amounted to 21,429.03 million euros, which represents an increase of 0.6% compared to the income for the year 2020 (128.58 million euros more).

Social security accounts continue to reflect the impact of the health emergency caused by COVID-19. This fact is evidenced by the year-on-year increase in income from contributions of the unemployed by 14.53% (204 million euros more), while income from contributions of employees decreased by 0, 38% (75.42 million euros less).

The drop in employee contributions is explained by the various measures that the Government put in place last year to deal with the pandemic and which are maintained during this year, such as the exemptions from quotas for employees of the companies covered by Expedientes of Temporary Employment. Regulation for force majeure, for economic, technical, organizational and production reasons related to COVID-19 or due to prevention or activity limitations which, until January 31, meant the entry of 178 , 73 million euros less, as well as quota exemptions for self-employed workers receiving extraordinary benefits.

Current transfers amount to 4,317.95 million euros, which represents an increase of 15.34% year on year. The most significant item is that corresponding to transfers from the State, which represents a total of 3,734.30 million (18.29% more). This increase is motivated by the transfers received to finance the minimum living income and to comply with the recommendations of the 2020 Toledo Pact for an amount of 959.23 million euros, which in the previous year had not yet been approved.

Non-financial expenses

The economic benefits for families and institutions reached 24,313.96 million, which is 7.82% more than in the same period of 2020. This figure represents 94.74% of the total expenditure made in the health care system. social Security. The most important item, 22,261.65 million, corresponds to pensions and contributory benefits, with an increase of 7.83% (1,616.05 million euros more).

In a detailed analysis of the contributory perimeter, pensions (permanent disability, retirement, widowhood, orphanage and in favor of relatives) increased by 3.47% to 19,311.48 million euros.

This increase is due to the increase in the number of retirees (0.02%), the increase in the average pension (2.29%), as well as the revaluation of contributory pensions in 2021 (0.90% ).

As regards temporary incapacity aid, total expenditure increased by 27.43% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching EUR 1,890.19 million. More specifically, the temporary incapacity charge linked to common hazards amounted to € 1,375.56 million, or 4.46% more than a year earlier. For its part, expenditure on temporary incapacity derived from professional unforeseen events increased by 21.07% to reach 201.49 million euros and for processes derived from COVID-19 the subsidy reached 313.13 million euros.

Benefits for childbirth and childcare, co-responsibility for infant care, risk during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and care for minors with cancer or other illnesses increased to 369.20 million, with a year-over-year decrease of 11.44%, with 99.9% of expenditure being contributory in nature.

It deserves special attention, the services for the self-employed whose cumulative expenditure until February 28, amounted to 604.17 million euros.

Pensions and non-contributory benefits, including minimum supplements for contributory pensions, reached € 2,052.31 million, 7.70% more than in the same period of the previous year. Of this amount, it is allocated to pensions and non-contributory supplements for a minimum of 1345.6 million, and to subsidies and other benefits 706.71 million

More specifically, family benefits correspond to 446.34 million euros, down 16.09% compared to the same period of the previous year and the charge allocated to the provision of minimum living income is estimated at 224, 57 million euros.

For its part, management costs borne by Social Security have seen an overall increase of 1.08% over one year to reach 538.21 million euros.

