Sodexo Iberia, the first organization to obtain Bureau Veritas certification to minimize food waste

Sodexo Iberia obtained Bureau Veritas certification on the food waste minimization management system in one of its centers, becoming the first company to obtain this distinction. The company, leader in quality of life services, which offers catering and facility management services to companies, universities, schools, hospitals, residences and cultural spaces, thus consolidates its ambitious and committed strategy of corporate social responsibility (CSR ).

This recognition came after Sodexo Iberia passed the independent and impartial audit process of Bureau Veritas, a world leader in inspection, certification and testing services. In this way, Sodexo Iberia demonstrates the reliability of its management system, with which it reduces and avoids the generation of food waste in its processes and services.

Sodexo Iberia obtained this certification for its management for the minimization of food waste implemented in the kitchen of the Hospital del Mar, in Barcelona, ​​where Sodexo provides catering services.

Through Bureau Veritas certification, Sodexo Iberia is also committed to implementing demanding transparency processes, such as the publication of an annual report with detailed information on the scope of its management system to reduce food waste. This data must collect the assumed objectives and goals, the results obtained and the planned continuous improvement actions.

Carina Cabezas, President of Sodexo Iberia, underlines that “as food service providers, present in 64 countries, we have an important role to play in the fight against food waste and this is one of the pillars of our policy. CSR. This certification confirms our commitment and recognizes the enormous effort we make every day to reduce the impact of our activity on the environment. “

At the same time, Sodexo Iberia pleads for better management of this type of waste, through effective and sustainable measures. All this, in line with the recommendations of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN), popularly known as FAO, along with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the 2030 Agenda, with the European Green Deal and with the agrifood strategy of the European Union (EU), “From farm to table”.

“With this new certification, which is part of BV Green Line, a set of solutions and services enabling companies to achieve their sustainability goals, from Bureau Veritas we are helping organizations comply with FAO guidelines. a practical and practical way. In addition, it is a very valuable tool for reducing food waste, one of the main challenges facing the agrifood sector today, ”explains Teresa Rodon, Commercial Director of Bureau Veritas Spain and Portugal.

Responsible production and consumption

Bureau Veritas certification certifies that Sodexo Iberia is working in accordance with goal 3 of SDG number 12 on responsible production and consumption, which aims to halve global food waste in retail and consumption, as well as ” reduce food losses in production and distribution chains.

Towards a better future

Sodexo Iberia has been developing responsible growth measures and action plans for years. “Better Tomorrow 2025” is your CSR roadmap and defines the lines of action according to the UN SDG guidelines. One of the axes of this roadmap is waste management and the minimization of food waste. These measures are now becoming more and more relevant for Sodexo Iberia thanks to Bureau Veritas certification.

