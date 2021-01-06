Solar flares on Earth: Solar flares from the sun could reach Earth and cause northern or southern lights

There was a first “hit” on the New Year’s sun. On January 2, there was a strong explosion of energy from this star and on Wednesday its effect is likely to be seen on Earth. The US Space Agency’s NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory films particles that came out in the explosion as they went into space. What if these particles arrive on Earth?

What happened to the sun?

Experts say these explosions occurred in the southern hemisphere of the sun due to the formation of a magnetic filament inside the sun’s core. This has led to two coronal mass ejection (CME) in the solar system, one of which is slow and the other slightly faster. Their intensity may increase when they meet. According to the astronomy site Space Weather, these particles can reach Earth. According to the NOAA predictive model, they can reach land on January 6.

What effect on the earth?

In such a situation, it is interesting to know what will be its impact on the earth. If these particles hit the earth, beautiful sights will be seen – in the form of the Northern Lights or the Southern Lights, that is, Aurora. Auroras that force the heart to be born only when solar particles collide with the earth’s atmosphere. However, researchers say it can have other effects as well.

Will there be a loss?

While Earth’s magnetic field shields humans from the sun’s dangerous rays, solar storms can impact satellite technology. Solar winds can cause the Earth’s outer atmosphere to warm, affecting satellites. This can cause interruptions to GPS navigation, cell phone signals and satellite TV. Current in power lines can be fast, causing transformers to fly. However, this is generally the case. The last such powerful storm came in 1859 when the telegraph system in Europe was shut down.