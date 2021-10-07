solar-panels:-the-best-time-for-savings-that-pay-off

Opting for clean energy is no longer a mere trend but a climate necessity supported by the European Union that translates into specific aid for that purpose. In Spain, the boost to solar energy self-consumption makes more and more homes decide to install photovoltaic panels. In the domestic sphere, this commitment to a more decarbonized and sustainable economy is reinforced by the increasing cost of electricity in our country and the complexity of the new bills that, by differentiating between two powers and different schedules, force the user to monitor your consumption closely to avoid unaffordable amounts. Let us remember that Spain, with optimal conditions to take advantage of the sun’s energy, is among the European countries with the highest electricity prices.

Once the decision has been made to install solar panels in a housing, the first dilemma faced by individuals is to choose the most appropriate company. In this scenario, the supply is growing and LRP Energy is an example. With an international trajectory, it is now consolidating its expansion in Spain. As its spokesperson and expert in photovoltaic energy, Cristóbal Martín Muñoz, explains, “our main strength is a great international experience, acquired by being present for years in many European markets, offering products aimed at both private clients and companies and developing photovoltaic farms”.

Solar panels on the roof of a single-family house. The project is integrated into both urban and rural environments. etfoto – stock.adobe.com

In Spain, for the moment, LRP Energy focuses on individual customers living in single family homes. “In addition to selling solar panels, we have a highly developed technical department that allows us to offer a complete installation service at the customer’s home,” explains Martín Muñoz.

A benefit for the domestic economy and for the planet

Deciding on self-consumption photovoltaic at home not only means betting on green energy, but it also represents an important saving in the electricity bill. This benefit is reflected in two ways: a lower cost of conventional electricity and also in the amounts that the electricity marketers are obliged to pay users for the surplus energy produced by their installation and reverted to the grid.

“During the first meeting with the client, we try to understand their needs and analyze the energy consumption of the entire home,” says Martín Muñoz. “Then we make an estimate, together with him, of the savings that the installation of our panels can generate. Thanks to the use of innovative technological solutions, the return on investment is very fast. Although solar energy offers many other advantages at a global level, our main objective is to save costs for our customers through a reduction that they begin to notice almost immediately in their electricity bills ”, he adds.

Countries like Poland already have 4% of their households (some 450. 000) thus generating its own energy, and in the Netherlands there is a 12% of homes with solar panels, which is equivalent to one million houses

Photovoltaic self-consumption is a common practice that continues to grow in countries with fewer hours of sunshine than Spain, since solar panels also produce energy under cloudy skies. Without leaving Europe, and not to mention tropical territories such as the Hawaiian Islands (where the 30% of households – 200. 000 – they use photovoltaic energy), countries like Poland already have 4% of their homes (450. 000) thus generating its own energy, and in the Netherlands there is a 12% of homes with solar panels, what which is equivalent to a million houses.

Public aid promotes photovoltaic installations

Many Spanish regions already offer attractive aid and subsidies for those who decide to install solar panels. The Ministry of Ecological Transition, which has allocated this year 1. 970 millions of euros to deploy and integrate renewable energies following the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), has dedicated grants to photovoltaics that reach up to 45% for a small business or for systems less than 10 kW. As for individuals, they can reduce the cost of their systems by a 40% and up to 50% in shared self-consumption.