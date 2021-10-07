Solar panels: the best time for savings that pay off
Opting for clean energy is no longer a mere trend but a climate necessity supported by the European Union that translates into specific aid for that purpose. In Spain, the boost to solar energy self-consumption makes more and more homes decide to install photovoltaic panels. In the domestic sphere, this commitment to a more decarbonized and sustainable economy is reinforced by the increasing cost of electricity in our country and the complexity of the new bills that, by differentiating between two powers and different schedules, force the user to monitor your consumption closely to avoid unaffordable amounts. Let us remember that Spain, with optimal conditions to take advantage of the sun’s energy, is among the European countries with the highest electricity prices.
Once the decision has been made to install solar panels in a housing, the first dilemma faced by individuals is to choose the most appropriate company. In this scenario, the supply is growing and LRP Energy is an example. With an international trajectory, it is now consolidating its expansion in Spain. As its spokesperson and expert in photovoltaic energy, Cristóbal Martín Muñoz, explains, “our main strength is a great international experience, acquired by being present for years in many European markets, offering products aimed at both private clients and companies and developing photovoltaic farms”.
In Spain, for the moment, LRP Energy focuses on individual customers living in single family homes. “In addition to selling solar panels, we have a highly developed technical department that allows us to offer a complete installation service at the customer’s home,” explains Martín Muñoz.
A benefit for the domestic economy and for the planet
Deciding on self-consumption photovoltaic at home not only means betting on green energy, but it also represents an important saving in the electricity bill. This benefit is reflected in two ways: a lower cost of conventional electricity and also in the amounts that the electricity marketers are obliged to pay users for the surplus energy produced by their installation and reverted to the grid.
“During the first meeting with the client, we try to understand their needs and analyze the energy consumption of the entire home,” says Martín Muñoz. “Then we make an estimate, together with him, of the savings that the installation of our panels can generate. Thanks to the use of innovative technological solutions, the return on investment is very fast. Although solar energy offers many other advantages at a global level, our main objective is to save costs for our customers through a reduction that they begin to notice almost immediately in their electricity bills ”, he adds.
Countries like Poland already have 4% of their households (some 450. 000) thus generating its own energy, and in the Netherlands there is a 12% of homes with solar panels, which is equivalent to one million houses
Photovoltaic self-consumption is a common practice that continues to grow in countries with fewer hours of sunshine than Spain, since solar panels also produce energy under cloudy skies. Without leaving Europe, and not to mention tropical territories such as the Hawaiian Islands (where the 30% of households – 200. 000 – they use photovoltaic energy), countries like Poland already have 4% of their homes (450. 000) thus generating its own energy, and in the Netherlands there is a 12% of homes with solar panels, what which is equivalent to a million houses.
Public aid promotes photovoltaic installations
Many Spanish regions already offer attractive aid and subsidies for those who decide to install solar panels. The Ministry of Ecological Transition, which has allocated this year 1. 970 millions of euros to deploy and integrate renewable energies following the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), has dedicated grants to photovoltaics that reach up to 45% for a small business or for systems less than 10 kW. As for individuals, they can reduce the cost of their systems by a 40% and up to 50% in shared self-consumption.
Thanks to the use of innovative technological solutions, the return on investment is very fast. Customers’ cost savings are manifested in a reduction that they begin to notice almost immediately in their electricity bills
Cristóbal Martín Muñoz, expert in photovoltaic energy
The tax benefits for those who install solar panels in their homes are perceived in the reduction of up to 50% that many municipalities apply to the Real Estate Tax (IBI) for several years. According to the report by the Fundación Renovables Tax incentives for photovoltaic self-consumption installations in municipalities with more than 10. 000 Inhabitants , almost half of these Spanish municipalities already subsidize the IBI to the owners of photovoltaic panels for energy self-consumption. That is, a total of 364 municipalities included in said report that add a population of 25. 276. 297 of Spaniards.
Other incentives , such as reducing up to a 95% in the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO) and deductions in personal income tax, also favor a rapid amortization of the cost of these systems.
Quality, price and after-sales, strengths of LRP Energy
This new player in the photovoltaic market Spanish is characterized by prior international knowledge that allows LRP Energy to know in real time the latest market developments and any progress related to the photovoltaic industry. In this way you can adjust your products to the expectations of your customers by 100%. On the other hand, its strongly cohesive association with manufacturers of photovoltaic base equipment (solar panels) and accessories (inverters and other equipment components) throughout the world, makes it possible for the company to offer a high quality product at a reasonable price. very competitive since, thanks to its position as a global company, it can negotiate exclusive discounts and rebates with manufacturers that translate into a final price of its facilities adjusted to the maximum.
According to Martín Muñoz, it is the after-sales service that especially differentiates LRP Energy from its competitors. In all the countries in which they operate, they strictly follow their motto: “the customer comes first”. “In addition to high quality and good price, we offer credit facilities to our customers so that, if they do not have the necessary cash at first, they can buy our product anyway and defer their payment dividing it into comfortable installments”, explains the spokesperson .