LETTER SIZE

Solar panels to reduce the impact of the carbon footprint and promote sustainability

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – July 31, 2021



The Vicky Foods factory in Villalonga already has its photovoltaic installation. Concretely, more than 1,500 solar panels have been installed which have a production capacity of 990,575 kWh / year and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of around 400 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Thus, Vicky Foods is continuing the photovoltaic plan which began at the end of 2020 with the inauguration of the first self-consumption system on its egg production farm and which was followed, throughout 2021, by seven of its delegations. All of the aforementioned facilities include over 2,900 solar panels which together generate around 1.6 megawatts per year and reduce emissions by around 700 tonnes of CO2. Vicky Foods’ solar power plant installation policy will run for the next two years and is expected to cover most of its production facilities in Spain.

This project is part of the company’s sustainable development strategy and represents a further step in its commitment to reduce its dependence on conventional production electricity. A transition to a production model that improves competitiveness and contributes to reducing the CO2 footprint, one of its greatest environmental challenges.

The group’s initiative contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals n ° 7 and 13. For this, in addition to its commitment to renewable energies, it is developing actions aimed at reducing the consumption of electricity and natural gas. and fuel in transport. All these actions contribute to achieving the objective that the company has set for 2021 to reduce its carbon footprint by 5%.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT