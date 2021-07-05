Solar Radiation Damage: NASA on Solar Storm: Solar Radiation on Earth

Washington

The powerful radiation emanating from the explosion of the sun reached the earth. For the first time in many years, particles of such intensity came out of the sun that many instruments began to malfunction because of them. This explosion took place on the sun on July 3 and its effect was observed in the Atlantic Ocean region. Because of this, there was no loss of life, but due to the collision of X-rays with the Earth’s magnetic field, electrical equipment and radio frequencies were interrupted. Such a powerful storm arrived after about 4 years.

for the first time in many years

A DailyExpress report spoke of an astronomer living in Norway whose instruments began to malfunction. Rob Stammis, who runs the Space Weather Observatory, told the Space Weather website that this has happened for the first time in many years. Magnetic disturbances are quite rare. The x-ray rash is said to have caused a radio burst and increased electric current to the ground, causing the astronomer’s instrument to malfunction.

no harm to the earth

According to the US space agency NASA, this explosion occurred on Saturday in the sun at sunspot AR2838. It is said to be of class X1.5. X is a powerful category and 1.5 indicates its intensity. Harmful radiation does not usually reach the earth, but it does damage GPS and communication systems in the atmosphere.

What is the effect?

Although Earth’s magnetic field protects humans from dangerous radiation from the sun, solar storms can affect satellite-based technology. Due to the solar wind, the outer atmosphere of the Earth can be heated, which can affect the satellites. It may cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also cause transformers to blow. However, this is very rarely the case. The last time such a powerful storm occurred was in 1859, when the telegraph system in Europe was shut down.

NASA / SDO