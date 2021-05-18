Solar storm video: Solar Orbiter captures video of solar storm and plasma eruption: energy emanating from the camera captured in the camera

There are frequent explosions on the surface of the sun. Sometimes, when they are powerful, plasma and electrically charged particles also reach the earth. So to study them, the US Space Agency NASA and the European Space Agency ESA launched a solar orbiter in February 2020. Watch the coronal mass ejection (CME) emanating from the sun or Kraft approached the sun in February of this year and captured 2 CME videos.

What did Solar Orbiter see?

On February 10 of this year, the solar orbiter reached 7.7 million kilometers from the sun. It is half the distance between the sun and the earth. He has three imaging instruments so Probe took two videos while going from sun to cold space. The first instrument recorded the sun and the second recorded the energy emanating from the solar corona or the outer atmosphere. The third imager captured electrically charged particles, dust and celestial rays as they passed through the explosion. (Credit: ESA and NASA / Solar Orbiter / SoloHI team / NRL)

What is its effect on the earth?

These particles emanating from the explosion of the sun usually appear as the Northern Lights when they reach the Earth’s atmosphere. However, if these storms intensify, there may be a power outage in every city in the world. The 1989 solar storm caused a 12-hour power outage in Quebec City, Canada. Likewise, the most powerful geomagnetic storm that struck in 1859 devastated the telegraph network in Europe and America. During this time, some people had electric shocks, and then some devices began to work without batteries.

Scientists say that today the world has become increasingly dependent on computers and automation. In such a situation, this time the result of the solar storm may be more frightening than the previous storm. Our solar satellites and satellites can be affected when a solar storm occurs, which can disrupt our communications and GPS systems.

Just a lot of secrets

“We want to understand with the help of solar orbiters how the sun constantly creates and controls the environment of the solar system,” says Yannis Juganelis, ESA scientist, who is working on a solar orbiter mission. There are secrets about our star, to which we have not received an answer. Over the next 6 years, the solar orbiter will move closer to the sun’s poles where no probes have gone before. It is expected that for the first time it will also send images of the Earth there.

See, video shared by the European Space Agency