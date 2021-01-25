Solar Winds To Hit Earth: Solar Storm: A storm approaching 140 million kilometers from the sun, will see a colorful view tonight – the solar storm is expected to strike an earthly aurora in the North Pole

Washington

Traveling a distance of 14.77 million km from the sun, the solar storm can strike the earth today. Space scientists have confirmed that particles from the solar storm are moving rapidly towards Earth and can strike Earth today. With this one can see the view of Arunoday on the night of January 25 at the North Pole. Meanwhile, the whole sky can be colored with green and blue light.

In fact, there was a first “hit” on the New Year’s sun. On January 2nd there was a huge energy explosion from this star and now its effect is going to be seen on the earth. The US Space Agency’s NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory films particles that came out in the explosion as they went into space. Experts say these explosions occurred in the southern hemisphere of the sun due to the formation of a magnetic filament inside the sun’s core.

This has led to two coronal mass ejection (CME) in the solar system, one of which is slow and the other slightly faster. Their intensity may increase when they meet. According to the astronomy site Space Weather, these particles can reach Earth. In such a situation, it is interesting to know what will be its impact on the earth. If these particles hit the earth, beautiful sights will be seen – in the form of the Northern Lights or the Southern Lights, that is, Aurora.

Auroras that force the heart to be born only when solar particles collide with the earth’s atmosphere. However, researchers say it can have other effects as well. While Earth’s magnetic field shields humans from the sun’s dangerous rays, solar storms can impact satellite technology. Solar winds can cause the Earth’s outer atmosphere to warm, affecting satellites. This can cause interruptions to GPS navigation, cell phone signals and satellite TV. Current in power lines can be fast, causing transformers to fly. However, this is generally the case. The last such powerful storm came in 1859 when the telegraph system in Europe was shut down.