solidarity-extended-the-life-of-long-necked-dinosaurs

Behavior is one of the least known aspects of dinosaurs that lived between the Triassic and the Jurassic. The joint finding of some 100 eggs, with some embryos inside, and others 80 fossil remains in different stages of maturity, dated at about 193 millions of years, allows us to know that they lived in community and cared for each other since the beginning of their existence. This could be key to the success of their survival, which placed them as the only giant herbivores of the Early Jurassic. This finding is now the oldest on the herd behavior of this species, since the last proof of this type of behavior was obtained in the sixties, with an antiquity of 40 millions of years. This new study was published at the end of October in the journal Nature by eight paleontologists from Argentina, South Africa, the United States and France who have been studying the area intermittently for almost 20 years.

That effort has had its fruits: the eggs with embryos inside are an exceptional discovery about a period that lasted about 50 millions of years. “For the first time we have robust evidence of herding behavior by age and fidelity on this species of dinosaurs”, highlights Adriana Mancuso, second author of the publication, in a stop in her field work that lasts until the night.

Forcing an analogy with human beings, it could be said that dinosaurs lived something like family and friends. Although the correct thing is to name it as cohesion between pairs, as does Diego Pol, paleontologist and first author of the research. “We never found young individuals, who were one or two years old, alone but in association with several of the same age. This is talking about cohesion between pairs, something common in some current animals among which it is common to see young from previous litters together, such as puppies ”. That’s because they have shared needs. “They move at the same speed, they have the same activity pattern, they probably eat at the same time or the same type of food. So there is a lot of coordination of activities that are made easier with peers of their age, of their size ”, explains Pol. The large gap between the youngest and the adults was a major obstacle to overcome in care. The Mussaurus patagonicus – the species to which the found fossils belong – were born with the size of a chick and grew to the size of a giraffe, only 1. 500 kilos (the average of current camelids is around a thousand kilos). For that reason, the association between peers of the same age was a very convenient alliance. “When you have so much divergence in sizes, combining activities and walking at the same pace becomes critical for care and survival,” emphasizes the Argentine researcher.

Sauropodomorphs lived in community and took care of the eggs together. Illustration: Jorge González.

It is a complex social organization, raised in herds and in settlements that lasted until food was exhausted. “It was a behavior, supportive, collaborative and a bit altruistic because it implied some individual sacrifices in favor of the common good”, analyzes Pol.

The study of the pieces and the scene in the The Argentine province of Santa Cruz also reinforces the idea that dinosaurs were more similar to birds (due to their locomotion and behavior) than to reptiles, as they have been presented in films and in illustrations for dissemination purposes. The fact that the eggs were found in one area, the fossils of the young in another and those of the adults alone or in pairs could mean that the older ones were looking for food for the young that waited helplessly in their nests, without possibilities. to survive on their own. “One of the keys is that the pigeons that we have found near the nests are much larger than the eggs. This means that, after being born, they stayed there for a considerable time. ”

This recent finding supports, according to Pol, the idea that the link between dinosaurs and birds is much narrower than is known. “In other dinosaurs, signs have been found that they hatched their eggs. More and more we are seeing that birds not only descend from dinosaurs but that many of the behaviors that we see in them today go back to a dinosaurian origin. What’s more, I think that if I had the time machine and could travel to the past, I would see much more avian things in the way of life and in the biology of dinosaurs. ”

The variety of maturation stages represented in this finding allows a better understanding of the growth process of this species. At that point a singular fact appears: a variation in the way of walking throughout life. “There seems to be a change in locomotion, something that is very unusual. The chicks were quadruped, but the adults, bipedal. ”

Diego Pol and Vincent Fernandez, co-author of the work, in the laboratory of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, France, where they did the technical tests on the fossils. / ESRF

The image of the sauropod on all fours eating from the top of a tree must then be erased from the mind. At least that of the Mussaurus patagonicus . “The adults were mostly bipedal. They could adopt a quadruped posture if they had to dig or eat something from the ground, but as a mode of locomotion the front legs were not adapted to walk, to support the weight while walking ”, says the study leader. They could, therefore, have been faster than is believed.

The richness of the material found makes it possible to continue unraveling mysteries about the way in which these giant herbivores lived and their evolutionary relatives. “I am very curious to reconstruct the rest of the fauna that developed in this place and the other organisms that lived there because it cannot be the only animal that lived in the area,” explains Mancuso with fascination. She believes that the conclusions that will continue to emerge from this finding in the future are still unimagined.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter e Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .