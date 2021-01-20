Solunion obtains EFR certification for its professional, personal and family reconciliation programs

Thanks to its programs and initiatives in favor of the reconciliation of personal, family and professional life, Solunion, the credit insurance company, surety and services associated with the management of commercial risk, has received the efr certification, from Empresa Family Responsible, in Spain and in all the Latin American markets where it operates, a distinction from the Msfamilia Foundation, which promotes the reconciliation of personal, family and professional life.

Commitment to conciliation and equal opportunities

The efr certification recognizes the good practices implemented by Solunion in matters of conciliation in its subsidiaries in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Panama and Argentina.

“Together, we have created a company in which the commitment to conciliation, equal opportunities and work-life balance are part of our identity, our strategy and our way of working,” says Ernesto Rodrguez Gaztelumendi, Corporate Director of People, Sustainability and Media at Solunion. “Through the efr Initiative, we get even more involved and ratify our commitment to the generation of a work culture based on flexibility, respect and mutual commitment, to ensure the reconciliation of our employees”, concludes- he.

